Beaufort commissioners vote to lift town-wide mask mandate

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Commissioners with the Town of Beaufort voted in their monthly meeting on Monday to remove the town’s mask mandate.

The mandate, which had been in place since August, was for indoor public spaces inside the town’s limit. The change went into effect immediately.

Officials say maks will still be required for entry into the town’s government locations.

