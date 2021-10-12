CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Beaufort commissioners vote to lift town-wide mask mandate

By Jason O. Boyd
 10 days ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Commissioners with the Town of Beaufort voted in their monthly meeting on Monday to remove the town’s mask mandate.

The mandate, which had been in place since August, was for indoor public spaces inside the town’s limit. The change went into effect immediately.

Officials say maks will still be required for entry into the town’s government locations.

Craven County Schools board votes to keep mask mandate for students, staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The debate about masks in schools continued Thursday during the Craven County Schools Board of Education meeting. The board revisited whether masks would continue to be required in schools. Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller made a proposal that the board make masks optional when Craven County sees COVID-19 […]
NEW BERN, NC
NC DOT collects a record amount of trash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it has set an annual record for the amount of trash collected along state roads and highways — and the year isn’t over yet. More than 11 million pounds (5 million kilograms) of litter have been picked up as of Jan. 1, The News […]
POLITICS
Online Originals: Growing number of residents pushback against crypto mining farm

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are reviewing a proposal for a cryptocurrency mining farm in Belvoir. On Monday, Commissioners tabled the discussion until November 1. But until then, the community continues to push back.  Pitt County Commissioners to continue discussion on proposed cryptocurrency farm in Belvoir on Nov. 1 | WNCT Residents are concerned about the noise the proposed crypto mining farm […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
NC speaker: Medicaid expansion not in latest budget offer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The latest budget offer that North Carolina Republicans sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn’t expand Medicaid broadly as Cooper seeks, but it does sweeten a previous proposal on worker pay raises, a top GOP legislator says. House Speaker Tim Moore gave few other details Wednesday about the offer that Senate […]
RALEIGH, NC
People & Places Podcast Extra: Aurora Fossil Museum

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is home to one of the richest fossil locations in the world. In Beaufort County, there’s the Aurora Fossil Museum. Since 1976, it’s been the home to all things fossils in the area. Most of the fossils that have been recovered come from a nearby phosphate mine that’s […]
AURORA, NC
Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden announced Wednesday. Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department on Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Peer-to-peer support group in Onslow County working to help veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new support group in Onslow County is giving veterans the chance to be there for each other. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Jacksonville is offering help for post 9/11 veterans. Officials with the clinic say after recent events like the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
NC prisons move to digital mail for offenders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Offenders at North Carolina’s 55 state prisons won’t get cards, photos or handwritten letters anymore. Instead, officials said they will receive printed-out versions of digital scans. The Department of Public Safety piloted the program in four women’s prisons starting last year and said disciplinary infractions for drug possessions dropped 50 percent, […]
POLITICS
‘It’s not well understood, but the role is huge’: Virginia working to preserve and document historic Black coastal communities

Earlier this year, the Department of Historic Resources announced the African American Watermen Project in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the National Park Service Chesapeake Bay, and the Chesapeake Conservation Partnership. Julie Langan, who is the director of DHR, says they're working to document these historic locations before they disappear.
VIRGINIA STATE
GOP bill on NC governor’s emergency powers heads to his desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another effort by North Carolina Republicans to check the governor’s broad powers during a pandemic or other emergency cleared the General Assembly on Wednesday. As with a similar measure last year, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto is likely. The House accepted on a party-line vote the Senate’s version of legislation that […]
POLITICS
Pitt County Schools announces principal, assistant principal of year at ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools held its yearly ceremony to name its top principal, assistant principal and other positions on Thursday. Allison Covington of South Greenvile Elementary School was named principal of the year during the ceremony, held at Rock Springs. She won over the following nominees: Dierdre Ingram, Principal, Belvoir Elementary School […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Redistricting options from NC senators released to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After two weeks of mapmaking in open meeting rooms, North Carolina senators have presented some proposals to the public on how they might redraw congressional or state Senate district lines for the next decade. The Senate Redistricting Committee posted several maps online late Tuesday that Republicans or Democrats have produced this month at […]
RALEIGH, NC
Marlboro County probate judge wants off estate at center of ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Without warning or any public statement, one week after FOX 46 confirmed a South Carolina Supreme Court investigation into Marlboro County’s probate office, the judge running that department wants to end his office’s involvement in the estate at the center of the state’s investigation. The Office of Disciplinary […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Craven County improving test scores after more than year of virtual learning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Many experts predict to see a loss in learning among school-aged children because of virtual learning environments in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Craven County officials say this is affecting their students. “For third- through eighth-graders in reading, our proficiency in those grade levels was 45.5% for this past […]
NEW BERN, NC
