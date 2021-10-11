The scientist who swallowed the bacteria

When I was a bachelor student taking the Plant Nutrition course in 2015, professor Qirong Shen introduced bio-fertilizers. I was immediately shocked by the comparative photos. A star bacterium, Bacillus velezensis SQR9, which carried his name’s acronym, could promote plant growth and protect plants against pathogens. Through his passionate course, I became interested in plant beneficial bacteria and decided to do my bachelor thesis with him in 2016. Shortly after, I met my direct supervisor Dr. Zhihui Xu who investigated the biocontrol mechanisms of B. velezensis SQR9 during his PhD. He found an intriguing phenomenon that despite the high inoculation of B. velezensis into the soil, the relative abundance of Bacillus spp. surrounding the plant root was very low. Other researchers also found that Bacillus spp. were only able to colonize the plant roots in the initial 48h and became undetectable in the following month [1]. It seems Bacillus spp. could hardly survive in the natural rhizosphere environment. So how to explain the plant-growth-promoting and biocontrol functions if they were not surviving properly? What did B. velezensis SQR9 do in the limited 48h before they vanish? We hypothesized that B. velezensis SQR9 serves as a pioneer and subsequently induces the assemblage of other indigenous beneficial bacteria that synergistically promote the growth of the host plant.

