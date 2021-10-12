Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening morning of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Thursday, Oct. 21st, 3:30 P.M. It’s been a warm and dry day, but that is ending now as rain moves into the I-5 corridor from Longview to Eugene. I expect steady rain through late evening, then showers the rest of the night. A second wave of rain comes inland during the Friday morning commute. We should pick up at least ½” rain out of this system along with a southerly breeze. The strong easterly wind we’ve been seeing in east metro and western Gorge today ends tonight.
