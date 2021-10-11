Have you ever had fried pizza? Now's your chance with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff
Pizza Fritta (fried pizza) 1. Heat ½ inch of olive oil in a 9-10 inch cast iron pan. Monitor it until it reaches 350-375. 2. Divide the dough in half and flatten the dough until it resembles a pizza shape and is about ¼- ½ inch thick. Carefully add the dough to the hot oil. Use a spoon to baste the top side of the dough with the hot oil. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the bottom side starts to brown. Carefully flip the dough over and cook another minute. Remove the dough from the oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with the second dough piece.www.fox13now.com
Comments / 0