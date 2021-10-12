Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After More Emails Leak

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

And just like that, Jon Gruden’s time as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

We recently learned the news of some emails the former coach sent back in 2011, referring to DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association:

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”

Jon said he didn’t remember saying it, but he often times referred to liars as “rubber lips” and that the comment wasn’t racially motivated.

However now, according to The New York Times, Gruden has decided to resign after more emails have come to light.

More than 650,000 emails were reviewed from 2010 until now, with some emails calling Roger Goodell a “clueless anti-football p*ssy,” as well as a “f****t. He also commented on Michael Sam, the first openly gay NFL player, saying Goodell shouldn’t have pressured the Rams to draft “queers.”

He denounced the idea of the NFL hiring female referees, and made comments about current President Joe Biden, who he called a “clueless anti-football p*ssy,” as well as former President Barack Obama.

The 58-year-old was coaching the Raiders to a 3-2 record thus far this season, fresh off a loss to the Chicago Bears.

He released the following statement regarding his resignation: