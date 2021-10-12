CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach

 10 days ago

HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) – Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adam Schefter posted on Twitter Monday night that Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility earlier in the day to speak with Gruden. According to the tweet, “Gruden will no longer be the Raiders head coach.

This comes after emails Gruden sent years ago contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

