The Southwestern Lady Warriors returned home for the first time in a few weeks on Thursday evening, hosting a very talented (and ranked 2nd in the 12th Region) Wayne County Lady Cardinals program. It was an emotional night for the Lady Warriors, as they were celebrating Senior Night as well, honoring the following players before the game: Aslynn Davidson, Hollyn Gover, Avery Rose, Sydnee Schultz, Katie Shaw, and Paige Truett. Playing what I believe to be their best ball of the season recently, the Lady Warriors downed the Lady Cardinals in straight sets, obtaining one of their best wins of the season (and subsequently building a ton of momentum before post season play begins), winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-15).

13 DAYS AGO