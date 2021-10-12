The St. Mary’s Saints and Dickinson Midgets met Thursday night in a battle of top five teams in 11A football. The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. An interception late in the first half gave the Saints all the momentum they needed as they marched down the field and scored […]
NASHVILLE (WIVB) – Titans running back Derrick Henry had never rushed for more than 78 yards against the Bills, until Monday night when he almost doubled that. Coming into this game, Henry had faced the Bills three times and in those games had a combined 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns. And he matched that […]
Prairie volleyball is enjoying much more success than it did last season, and the Mustangs are continually reaping the benefits of their new head coach, DaShanda Bringelson. In the past 11 days, the Mustangs have seen both trial and triumph. They brought the beatdown in a 3-1 win over Hi-Plains before falling 3-0 to Idalia. Hi-Plains didn’t make it easy at first. The Patriots just barely survived the first set with a 26-24 final, but that’s as close as Prairie would let them get.
SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central volleyball team celebrated Parents' Night at its match with Hart, but could not pull off the win. The Pirates won the match, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. "The girls wanted this conference win but we couldn't get there in the end," said MCC coach Erin O'Hara. "Our whole team got some playing time this evening, and they all came on the floor giving their all."
The Southwestern Lady Warriors returned home for the first time in a few weeks on Thursday evening, hosting a very talented (and ranked 2nd in the 12th Region) Wayne County Lady Cardinals program. It was an emotional night for the Lady Warriors, as they were celebrating Senior Night as well, honoring the following players before the game: Aslynn Davidson, Hollyn Gover, Avery Rose, Sydnee Schultz, Katie Shaw, and Paige Truett. Playing what I believe to be their best ball of the season recently, the Lady Warriors downed the Lady Cardinals in straight sets, obtaining one of their best wins of the season (and subsequently building a ton of momentum before post season play begins), winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-15).
— RIVERSIDE (Poly HS) – One of the first things a volleyball coach looks at on a box score is the service game and, in that section, you’ll find two columns…aces and errors. Win that battle and your team has a strong likelihood of winning the match. Wednesday night, with sole possession of a Sunbelt League championship at stake, Riverside Poly not only won that section of the box score, they dominated it, en route to a sweep which gave the Bears their first championship since 2015. Former CBU men’s player Mike McNeil led that team.
Omaha Skutt pushed Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday, but once again, the Titans prevailed. Papio South moved to 28-0 with a 25-17, 27-25 win over host Skutt at the SkyHawk Invitational. The Titans still have lost just one set this season, that coming against second-ranked Millard West in late August.
Lady Titan, Bianca Cevenini, a foreign exchange student at Columbus High School, was recognized during volleyball senior night, Tuesday, at the CUHS Gymnasium. Bianca is a one-year member of the Lady Titan Volleyball Team. She was escorted by her host parents, Kyle and Tanya Robnett. Lady Titan, Lily Mooney, was recognized during volleyball senior night, Tuesday, at the CUHS Gymnasium. Lily is a…
VERMILLION -- Playing a conference match at 10:30 a.m. isn’t something the University of South Dakota volleyball team has much experience with, but the Coyotes handled it by sweeping Western Illinois 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 Saturday morning in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. USD (8-7, 5-1) used a balance attack, with...
Saturday afternoon marked the beginning of the 9-man playoffs in North Dakota. 16 teams competed for a chance to advance to the second round and face one of the top eight seeded teams next Saturday. 9B Scores:South Border (14), Grant County-Flasher (32)Mott-Regent-New England (66), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (42)Ray-Powers Lake (44), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (14)Lewis & Clark (26), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (6)St. […]
EDMOND, Okla. – The No. 10-ranked Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team continues its surge through the MIAA with another road triumph Saturday in five sets at Central Oklahoma. Northwest entered the match at UCO having lost all six of its previous contests in Edmond against the Bronchos. The Bearcats...
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. – Oakland City University swept Carlow University women's volleyball, 3-0, on the road Friday. Kelsey O'Leary led the Celtics (8-8, 0-8 RSC) with eight kills on the night, while Javonna Perkins and Alison Humberston contributed six apiece. Meghan Alexander and Jenna Yezovich combined for 26 assists, and Haley Chiusano picked up 15 digs.
BURKE — It was a slow start to the season for the Burke High School volleyball team. The Cougars lost four of their first 10 matches — all of the losses coming to quality programs — but the young team was trying to find its way. Since then, they’ve been...
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade volleyball teams traveled to Belton on Thursday to face South Belton Middle School. Travis was able to come away with a pair of victories in their two matches played. The “A” team defeated South Belton by a score of 25-12, 25-12. The Lady Mustangs...
Midland Christian is seeing another level of volleyball as it enters TAPPS 1-6A play. That was the case Saturday when the Lady Mustangs played host to Argyle Liberty Christian, the defending TAPPS 6A state champion. MCS had its moments in each set against the visiting Lady Warriors but couldn’t get...
It’s been nearly 15 years since the Minot high volleyball team won the WDA championship. With two and a half weeks left before the west region tournament, it’s crunch time for the Majettes. “Of those returning, maybe four of them played varsity,” says head coach Sherry Carlson. “We have more that have not played varsity […]
The University of Wyoming volleyball team earned a road sweep of Fresno State on Saturday for its second consecutive victory. The Cowgirls (10-8, 2-4 Mountain West), who were coming off a 3-2 victory at San Jose State on Thursday, defeated the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-14, 25-22. Naya Shime (Riverton) led UW...
It’s always nice to send your seniors out as winners on Senior Night. The Janesville Craig volleyball team did just that Tuesday night, dispatching Beloit Memorial 25-6, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13. Craig coach Blake Budrow said it was a great way to honor seniors Britten Bertagnoli, Abby Trapp, McKaylie Justman, Kiarra...
PITTSBURGH– The Westminster volleyball team remained undefeated in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) following a doubleheader sweep at Chatham's tri-match on Saturday. Westminster (17-4, 9-0 PAC) recovered from losing the first set, 25-22, to Chatham (11-4, 6-2 PAC) by winning three-straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-22). The Cougars tried to force...
USC Upstate (6-11; 2-2 Big South) vs. Winthrop (9-5; 4-0 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. October 9, 2021 | 2:00 p.m. USC Upstate (6-11; 2-2 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb (6-8; 3-1 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV (Friday Only): ESPN+ (PXP: Brock Bowling; Analyst:...
