3 observations: Furkan Korkmaz leads Sixers to preseason win over Nets

By Ky Carlin
 10 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers continued their preseason schedule on Monday when they hosted the Brooklyn Nets as they still remain without Ben Simmons on the floor. On top of that, they were missing Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey as well.

Therefore, they had to improvise at the point guard position and they put the ball in the hands of Furkan Korkmaz to run things on the offensive end. The fifth-year guard out of Turkey responded by going for 27 points and four assists and the Sixers were able to run past the Nets 115-104 at home.

Isaiah Joe also performed well as he had 20 points while knocking down five triples in the victory. Joel Embiid finished with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, Andre Drummond hopped off the bench and had 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists while Danny Green added eight points and four rebounds. Paul Reed also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Here are the observations from their second straight preseason win:

No answers for Embiid

It is just preseason so take this with a grain of salt, but the Nets truly do not have an answer for Embiid. That will be the one advantage that Philadelphia has against Brooklyn every time they match up as the big fella destroyed every match-up the Nets tried to throw at him. There is just so much he can do when it comes to shooting from the outside, dribbling into the paint, working in the low post, and being able to make it look easy. The big fella only played eight minutes which is all the Sixers needed to see in this one.

Looking ahead to the regular season, the Nets have an advantage everywhere else with their Big 3—or lack thereof depending on Kyrie Irving—but having Embiid and even Drummond down low is a big advantage for Philadelphia. The Sixers will have to continue to feed the big men whenever they match up with this team as Brooklyn just does not have the size to contain either guy.

Joe continues to impress

The Sixers will be hard-pressed to not have Joe in the rotation when the season begins on Oct. 20. The way he continues to be able to move without the ball and find open looks have been very impressive for a guy so young, but it’s his ability to handle the ball and be able to make quick moves to the basket that is going to keep him on the floor. The Sixers have been in need of some help in terms of ball-handling and Joe is proving he can do just that.

Another thing that has been really impressive about him has been the quick trigger he has on his shot. The young guard out of Arkansas has an ability to just catch it and shoot it with quickness to avoid the shot being blocked and that is something that will help aide him the rest of the way. On top of that, he was not terrible when he had to defend James Harden on a few possessions. The kid should probably be in coach Doc Rivers’ rotation to begin the season. He and Korkmaz were very impressive in this one.

Team defense

Things will have to be different this season without Ben Simmons whether he shows up or not, he will be traded very soon. Therefore, Philadelphia will have to be vigilant on the defensive end of the floor as all five guys will have to step up to the challenge. There were so many defenders thrown at guys like Harden and Kevin Durant and those two got their points because they’re just that good, but there was definitely a lot of attention to detail on the defensive end from every player out on the floor.

There was one instance where Paul Reed switched onto Harden on a pick-and-roll and he did an excellent job of staying in front of him and forcing a tough shot. Green also did a solid job of getting into Durant and making life tough on him. Again, they made shots because of how great both guys are, but the Sixers made life tough on both of them and that is an encouraging sign.

