LCC ranked No. 4 in latest poll

Kalida’s Alex Gardner, left, dribbles against Continental’s Tori Searfoss during Monday’s match at Kalida High School. Kalida won 3-2

High School

Football

COLUMBUS — Lima Central Catholic moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Division VII Associated Press Ohio High School Football poll released Monday.

The Thunderbirds (7-1) are coming off a 37-20 win over Licking Valley Friday and travel to Galion this week. Marion Local remains No. 1 in Division VII.

In Division VI, Columbus Grove (8-0) dropped two spots to No. 8 despite a 58-7 win over Ada. Coldwater is ranked No. 3.

Van Wert (7-1) moved up two spots to No. 7 in Division V.

Kalida 3, Continental 2

KALIDA — Kalida’s Audra Hovest had a goal and an assist and Livia Recker and Jordyn Vandermark each had goals. Kenzie Fortman had 2 assists. For Continental, Mya Bishop and Kayden Centers each had goals. Kalida keeper Kassidy Hipsher had two saves and Marissa Becher had 11 saves.

Kalida goes to 7-7-2 on the year and 3-0-1 in the Putnam County League and Continental falls to 6-7-2 and 2-1-1 and PCL.

Delphos Jefferson 6, Ada 3

ADA — Kyra Fouston had two goals and an assist and Haylee Bayman had two goals. Aubreen Bayman, Rylynn Marquiss each had goals and Alyvia Lindeman had two assist. Kyrstin Moore added an assist.

Miller City 1, Delphos St. John’s 0

DELPHOS — Miller City’s Ava Rosengarten scored the goal and Taylor Wilhelm got the assist. DSJ’s Evie Vonderwell had nine saves.

Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich and Bri Douglass all scored two goals and Makenna Siefker, Ella Okuley, Cara Breach, Alexa Fortman, Carlie Brinkman, Chloe Schoeder and Makenzie Recker and Lauren Siefker added scores. Kaelyn Grothause had two assists and Siefker, Aldrich, Douglass and Chloe Schroeder all had assists.

Boys soccer

Shawnee 1, Ottawa-Hills 0

OTTAWA-HILLS — Shawnee’s Connor Niedermire scored the goal and Austin Miller was credited with the assist. Indian keeper Jack Tenwalde made two saves to preserve the shutout.

Spencerville 2, Allen East 1

HARROD — Allen East’s Braylen Kennedy scored for the Mustang and was assisted by Ashton Neff. Mustang goalie Blake Clum made four saves.

Ada 4, Lima Central Catholic 1

Ada’s Logan Jolliff had a goal and two assists and Carter Conley, Drew Long and Carson Gossard all scored for the Bulldogs. Ada goalie Colton Long had 3 saves. Lima Central Catholic’s Alex Arellano scored for the Thunderbirds.

Volleyball

Leipsic 3, Patrick Henry 0

LEIPSIC — Leipsic won 25-12, 25-23 and 25-19. Leipsic Jocie Hermiller had 13 digs and accumulated her 1,000 career dig. Kasey Brough had 11 kills and 6 aces and Peyton Heitmeyer had 11 kills, 11 digs and 2 blocks. Marisa Hermiller had 11 kills and Alivia Jones added 7 kills. Serenity Siefer had 35 assists and 11 digs. Sanantha Hazelton had 8 digs and 3 aces.

New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville won 25-14, 27-25 and 25-15. New Knoxville’s Carsyn Henschen had 19 kills and Haley Floedderjohann had 14 digs.

Upper Sandusky 3, Ada 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sanduscky won 25-11, 25-13 and 25-17. Courtney Sumner had 11 digs, 1 ace and 3 kills and Lexi White added 9 digs. Autumn Andreasen dished out 11 assists and had 7 digs and Josie Phillips had 6 digs and Selena Jordan had 5 digs and 3 kills.

College

Men’a golf

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Northern men’s golf team took a split squad to the Capital Classic and finished third and ninth out of 12 teams on Monday at the Blacklick Golf Course.

Senior Andrew Slusher (Covington) tied for Medalist honors in the 27-hole tournament with a 73-38—111. He eventually fell to Otterbein’s Ian Johnson after a 3-player, 2-hole playoff.

The Polar Bears (16-15-2 overall) carded a 318-158—476 to finish ninth. Otterbein won the tournament with a 449, Capital was second with a 455 and Kenyon was third with a 463.

Ohio Northern’s “B” team carded a 305-154—459 to finish third. There were 12 teams overall, but 10 A teams that count toward the team standings.

Seniors Nolan Kimberly (Zanesville) and Josh Steyer (Powell/Olentangy Liberty) led the ONU “A” team with a 116 and 188, respectively. Senior Jared Hernandez (Van Wert) had a 121, David Walsh (Mason/Moeller) had a 122 and freshman Andrew Briars (Maumee/Anthony Wayne) had a 124.

Slusher led the ONU “B” team with his 111. Freshman Adam Trigg-Holdman (Cincinnati/Roger Bacon) had a 115, junior Dylan Morris (Bellevue/Margaretta) had a 121, freshman Jacob Brooks (New Albany) had a 121 and senior Austin White (Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township) had a 122.

Women’s golf

REYNOLDSBURG — Sophomore Grace Honigford (West Chester/Lakota East) won Medalist honors and the Ohio Northern women’s golf team had the top three finishers to win the Capital Classic in record-setting fashion on Monday at the Blacklick Golf Course.

The Polar Bears (42-5 overall) finished the 27-hole tournament with a 314-147—461, breaking the program’s 18-hole team record of 316 set earlier this season.

Otterbein finished second with a 488, Muskingum was third with a 533, Mount Union was fourth with a 540 and Capital was fifth with a 562.

Honigford won Medalist honors for the third time this year and the ninth time in her career with a 2-over par 76-34—110.

Freshman Rhianna Firmstone (Moon Township, Pa./Moon Area) and freshman Amelia Burger (Centerville) tied for second with 114s, sophomore Isabella Orofino (Powell/Olentangy Liberty) had a 123 and sophomore Rylie Smith (Cambridge/Buckeye Trail) had a 131.