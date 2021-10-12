Man killed after driving off road, hitting tree in Wake County

NEWTON, N.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured after a school bus collided with a truck in North Carolina, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Thursday. There were no children on the bus, but a state trooper confirmed the driver of the truck was killed and the two who were injured were taken to hospitals in the Newton area, The News Herald of Morganton reported. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

