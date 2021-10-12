CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Gabby Petito autopsy ruling press conference to be held Tuesday

By Kiah Armstrong
 10 days ago

JACKSON, Wyoming (ABC4) – The Teton County Coroner will be holding a press conference on Tuesday regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Dr. Brent Blue will hold the press conference virtually via Zoom on Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. MST The press conference will be limited to the media.

After finding her body in Grand Teton National Park a few weeks ago, Dr. Blue ruled Petito’s death a homicide , but have not yet revealed the reason behind the ruling.

Peitito’s body was found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park and her death has been ruled a homicide by authorities. Earlier this summer, Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross-country road trip, with their last stops landing in Utah and Wyoming before Petito went missing.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie on Sept.23 in connection to the investigation into the death of Petito. According to the FBI, the warrant had been issued for ‘use of unauthorized access devices’ related to Laundrie’s activities following the death of Petito.

$30,000 has been issued for information leading to Laundrie’s whereabouts, which still remain unknown.

