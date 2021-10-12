CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD looking for hit-and-run drivers after man killed leaving Arrowhead Stadium

By Stephanie Nutt, Shannon O'Brien
 10 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified 66-year-old Steven Hickle from Wichita, Kansas as the man who was hit and killed outside of Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night .

After leaving the Chiefs game, Hickle was hit by one vehicle on Blue Ridge Cutoff as he crossed the street to get to his truck parked in a nearby church parking lot. Police said after he was hit by the first vehicle, a second vehicle ran over him and dragged him a short distance. Neither driver stopped and police are on the hunt for them.

“It’s always better if you come to us, always,” said KCPD Accident Investigations Unit supervisor, Sergeant Bill Mahoney.

“We are willing to talk with them and hear the driver’s account of what happened. Absent that, we’re left with no other conclusion than they struck a man, and left him in the road to die.”

Hickle was with his wife when the tragedy happened. Witnesses on the scene who tried to help gave police a few descriptions of the vehicles. Although they are not giving us too much information, police were able to find a side mirror and pieces of the corner directional signal of what they believe is the first one to hit him.

“I can tell you that one of the descriptions that has gotten out is a dark-colored truck,” Mahoney said, adding that it could match some evidence found at the scene.

“What’s unusual about this is we haven’t received a single tip yet on this particular case,” Detective Kevin Boehm said.

Boehm is with Kansas City Crime Stoppers and said there has been a sharp increase in deadly hit-and-run crashes in the past six weeks, but the TIPS Hotline has not received any tips about this one outside Arrowhead Stadium.

He encourages anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to call (816) 474-TIPS. It is small things that often help solve these types of cases.

“Detectives are basically building a puzzle of evidence,” Boehm explained.

“They get tips and they put that all together to ultimately solve these cases, so please report information no matter how insignificant you think that may be.”

If you are one of the drivers and want to turn yourself in, call Sgt. Mahoney at KCPD South Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

WPD: Wichita man arrested after catfishing woman online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and rape after police say he was catfishing a woman online. The Wichita Police Department responded to a call at 2 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man had raped her. Police say they later identified the […]
Sheriff: Great Bend man arrested in child solicitation case

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after getting information that he was trying to solicit a child. According to the sheriff, an organization known as MotorCity Justice contacted Barton County detectives about an attempted unlawful solicitation of a child. Detectives investigated and arranged a sting operation for Wednesday […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Wichita used car dealership must pay $30,000 after 4 customers complain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office says a Wichita used car dealership has agreed to a judgment after four customers complained. District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office investigated the four separate complaints about Superb Motors, 400 N. West Street, and one of its salespersons, Thomas Griffin, Jr. The DA’s office alleged that […]
WICHITA, KS
KBI confirms police involved in shooting in Sabetha

SABETHA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Sabetha Wednesday around 10 p.m. after police responded to a call of a man threatening suicide. According to the KBI, officers from the Sabetha Police Department and deputies from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 300 […]
SABETHA, KS
Fire burns through acres of Kansas prairie

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Seward County spent the night monitoring a large fire northeast of Liberal. The fire is by Arkalon Park. The Seward County Fire Department chief told KSN that a couple hundred acres of the prairie burned, and drivers on Highway 54 could see the fire Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, […]
KANSAS STATE
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

