Energy Industry

Russian Gas Disputes Loom Over EU-Ukraine Summit

By Olga SHYLENKO
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEU leaders meet Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has fiercely opposed a new gas pipeline that bypasses his country and increases Europe's energy reliance on Russia. European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are heading to Ukraine as Europe faces a...

Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea to start operation.Speaking on a wide range of international and domestic policy issues during a conference of foreign policy experts, Putin argued that Russia already has increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send more once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is functioning.He said one of the two links of the new pipeline already has been filled with gas as part of preparations for its launch, adding that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vladimir Putin
Charles Michel
the-journal.com

EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

BRUSSELS (AP) - European Union leaders pressured a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a fundamental crisis in the bloc. Morawiecki instead painted a picture of an overbearing union treating...
POLITICS
AFP

EU summit leaves law row with Poland unresolved

Deep divisions over the EU's legal order and energy took an EU summit into late Thursday, with eastern member states Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic standing in defiance against Brussels. The rule of law issue was especially thorny, with the potential to shake the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc. The east-west divide was set to continue on Friday, when leaders would return to discuss migration, a topic that turned Europeans bitterly against each other when Germany opened its doors to asylum-seekers fleeing war in 2015. Poland again defended an October 7 ruling by its Constitutional Court that said EU law applied only in specific, limited areas and Polish law prevailed in all others.
POLITICS
#European Union#Ukraine#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russian#Eu#Ukrainian#European Council#European Commission#Nord Stream 2#German
The Independent

Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country.Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.”Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia. On Friday, Putin pointed to Russia’s “business-like and trusting relationship” with Netanyahu’s government and expressed...
POLITICS
AFP

'Monument' Merkel gets standing ovation at her last EU summit

European leaders heaped praise on German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday as she participated in her last EU summit after a 16-year reign heavily influencing the bloc through major ups and downs. Merkel has attended a staggering 107 EU summits that saw some of the biggest twists in recent European history, including the eurozone debt crisis, an inflow of Syrian refugees, Brexit and the creation of the bloc's landmark pandemic recovery fund. "You are a monument," the host of the summits, European Council chief Charles Michel, said in the closed-door homage to her, according to an official in the room. An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower," Michel said after Merkel's 26 counterparts gave her a standing ovation.
EUROPE
AFP

Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise

The Kremlin conceded Friday its coronavirus vaccination drive was struggling and blamed Russians for not getting inoculated as deaths and cases hit new records. Russia has the highest official virus death toll in Europe and on Friday added 1,064 fatalities and 37,141 new infections. "We're in a worse situation than a whole series of European countries when it comes to vaccinations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "With the sudden rise of more aggressive variants, more people are falling ill. That's the reality," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
Europe
Energy Industry
Germany
Russia
offshore-technology.com

Ukraine Gas System, Ukraine

Ukraine Gas System is a 33,079km-long onshore, shallow water pipeline project operated by Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Zhytomyr Oblast (Ukraine) and ends in Zakarpattia Oblast (Ukraine). The Ukraine Gas System project started operations in 1924 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS

