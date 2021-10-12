CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards Notes: Latest on Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 10 days ago

Wizards forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report ahead of the team’s preseason matchup with the Raptors.

Bertans injured his calf in Washington’s second preseason game , though the veteran apparently isn’t having any lingering issues from the ailment.

Rui Hachimura (personal), Cassius Winston (hamstring), and Thomas Bryant (ACL) will all be unavailable for Washington on Tuesday in Toronto.

Hachimura hasn’t been with the team, though NBC Sports’ Justin Kutcher recently indicated that the forward will be back soon.

NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trade Rumors, Okafor, Kings, Love, Cavaliers

The Magic's Rebuild Might Not Take That Long

Lakers Odds & Ends: Westbrook's Start, Future Bets

FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
33
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

