Wizards Notes: Latest on Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura

Wizards forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report ahead of the team’s preseason matchup with the Raptors.

Bertans injured his calf in Washington’s second preseason game , though the veteran apparently isn’t having any lingering issues from the ailment.

Rui Hachimura (personal), Cassius Winston (hamstring), and Thomas Bryant (ACL) will all be unavailable for Washington on Tuesday in Toronto.

Hachimura hasn’t been with the team, though NBC Sports’ Justin Kutcher recently indicated that the forward will be back soon.

