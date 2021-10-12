Raiders Name Rich Bisaccia As Interim Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders named Rich Bisaccia the interim head coach on Monday night after Jon Gruden resigned following the release of more homophobic and misogynistic remarks in emails while he was a broadcaster. Bisaccia was the team’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. "Rich Bisaccia will serve as...
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addressed the media Wednesday to discuss his new role after replacing Jon Gruden:. "We all have a responsibility here," Bisaccia told reporters. "Have to be held accountable to our words and our actions. No one person is bigger than the Raiders shield."
WAYNE – As reports came out that Jon Gruden, head football coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was submitting his resignation, a former Wayne State College football coach has moved into the interim position getting a chance in nearly 40 years to become a head coach. According to the Las...
"What will, if anything, change about the game planning and offense?" To be honest Ren, I don't think much will change – nor should it. I hate using clichés, but as I always say, sometimes it's a cliché for a reason. With that being said, don't fix what's not broke – and the Raiders defense is far from broke. It may need a few tweaks here and there, but it's a fully operational machine to this point.
Rich Bisaccia coached in a lot of NFL games over the last 20 years, but none of them was like Sunday’s game in Denver. Bisaccia was the head coach of the Raiders rather than the special teams coordinator and he was leading his team into their first game since head coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of the release of offensive emails he sent before being hired by the Raiders. It made for a tumultuous week, but the Raiders handled it well enough to beat the Broncos 34-24 and snap a two-game losing streak.
Jon Gruden’s long, intolerant shadow will hang over the Las Vegas Raiders franchise for months, if not years. But the events and sordid revelations of the past week don’t necessarily have to blot out a once — and potentially still — promising season. That’s why the Raiders’ new power trio — owner Mark Davis, fully-empowered general manager Mike Mayock, and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia — were determined Wednesday to shift the focus from the recent past to the future.
It’s always the behind-the-scenes relationships that can come into play on game day. With the Las Vegas Raiders officially a game under the books with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, both Bisaccia and third-year defensive end Maxx Crosby has talked about their unique bond with each other. "Coach Bisaccia has...
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer recently took to Twitter and blasted the Miami Dolphins, saying that the “team is bad” and Tagovailoa “deserves better.”. Tagovailoa has been sidelined for several weeks with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 2. However, he is reportedly on track to return in Week 6.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
As racism's incestuous relationship with the NFL rears its ugly head once again, the wife of NFL player Isaac Rochell shared racist social media messages responding to her interracial marriage to Isaac Rochell, a Black man.
On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
Don’t mess with Patrick Mahomes’ fianceé. On Sunday, Brittany Matthews live tweeted the Chiefs game — which ended in a 38-20 loss to the Bills — and clapped back at some disgruntled fans. At one point, Matthews tweeted, “Refs are never in our favor.” In a second tweet, she added,...
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
Comments / 0