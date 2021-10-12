Raiders Name Rich Bisaccia As Interim Head Coach

Rich Bisaccia coached in a lot of NFL games over the last 20 years, but none of them was like Sunday’s game in Denver. Bisaccia was the head coach of the Raiders rather than the special teams coordinator and he was leading his team into their first game since head coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of the release of offensive emails he sent before being hired by the Raiders. It made for a tumultuous week, but the Raiders handled it well enough to beat the Broncos 34-24 and snap a two-game losing streak.

