CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Name Rich Bisaccia As Interim Head Coach

RealGM
 10 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have replaced Jon Gruden with Rich Bisaccia...

football.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Raiders tap Rich Bisaccia to replace Jon Gruden after email scandal

The Las Vegas Raiders named Rich Bisaccia the interim head coach on Monday night after Jon Gruden resigned following the release of more homophobic and misogynistic remarks in emails while he was a broadcaster. Bisaccia was the team’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. "Rich Bisaccia will serve as...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rich Bisaccia on Jon Gruden: No Person Is Bigger Than the Raiders Shield

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addressed the media Wednesday to discuss his new role after replacing Jon Gruden:. "We all have a responsibility here," Bisaccia told reporters. "Have to be held accountable to our words and our actions. No one person is bigger than the Raiders shield."
NFL
waynedailynews.com

Former Wildcat Football Assistant Coach Named Interim NFL Head Coach

WAYNE – As reports came out that Jon Gruden, head football coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was submitting his resignation, a former Wayne State College football coach has moved into the interim position getting a chance in nearly 40 years to become a head coach. According to the Las...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Chargers#American Football#Raiders Name#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raiders

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

"What will, if anything, change about the game planning and offense?" To be honest Ren, I don't think much will change – nor should it. I hate using clichés, but as I always say, sometimes it's a cliché for a reason. With that being said, don't fix what's not broke – and the Raiders defense is far from broke. It may need a few tweaks here and there, but it's a fully operational machine to this point.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rich Bisaccia: Consistency will be the challenge for Raiders going forward

Rich Bisaccia coached in a lot of NFL games over the last 20 years, but none of them was like Sunday’s game in Denver. Bisaccia was the head coach of the Raiders rather than the special teams coordinator and he was leading his team into their first game since head coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of the release of offensive emails he sent before being hired by the Raiders. It made for a tumultuous week, but the Raiders handled it well enough to beat the Broncos 34-24 and snap a two-game losing streak.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rich Bisaccia’s Las Vegas Raiders say their goals are all still alive — and they’re right

Jon Gruden’s long, intolerant shadow will hang over the Las Vegas Raiders franchise for months, if not years. But the events and sordid revelations of the past week don’t necessarily have to blot out a once — and potentially still — promising season. That’s why the Raiders’ new power trio — owner Mark Davis, fully-empowered general manager Mike Mayock, and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia — were determined Wednesday to shift the focus from the recent past to the future.
NFL
Yardbarker

A Unique Bond Between Raiders Rich Bisaccia and Maxx Crosby

It’s always the behind-the-scenes relationships that can come into play on game day. With the Las Vegas Raiders officially a game under the books with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, both Bisaccia and third-year defensive end Maxx Crosby has talked about their unique bond with each other. "Coach Bisaccia has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy