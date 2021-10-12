CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabs 17-year-old bus rider in the face on Bronx bus

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXF5r_0cOKJMnO00

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A man stabbed a teenage bus rider in the face on a Bronx bus, police said Monday.

The two argued on a BX12 bus on Bartow Avenue near Bay Plaza Boulevard early on Sept. 13, officials said.

The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old victim above his right eye, then fled northbound on Baychester Avenue, police said.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Monday and asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Kioffa Khan
10d ago

As if they didn't know that most evil individuals are going to take advantage of every opportunity to kill, maim, and steal, when they can conceal their identity with hoodies and masks!

The DownVoter
10d ago

I've said before that I was going to keep count and this is Black #9 since Saturday

