Rob Ramage is focused on ‘closing the deal,’ fan diversity as Texas Motor Speedway’s new chief

Rob Ramage, Texas Motor Speedway senior vice president/general manager, works in an office filled with ducks, deer and turkeys he’s hunted. He was executive and general counsel at the Denton County race track before being promoted after Eddie Gossage retired. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

FORT WORTH — Two months after landing his dream job as Texas Motor Speedway’s top executive, Rob Ramage still is working out of the office he has occupied for the last eight years.

The adjacent “big office” — the one that was home to Eddie Gossage during his flamboyant, 25-year tenure as TMS president/general manager — remains a few steps away. Gone is Gossage’s prized collection of racing helmets, many autographed by an array of NASCAR and IndyCar drivers. The office is being renovated, soon to be redecorated by an array of items that define the personality and passion of TMS’ new senior vice president/general manager and inveterate hunter.

“Hunting is just a way of life,” said Ramage, 54, who began chasing this pastime at age 8 in his native Oklahoma. “I love being outdoors. I think it’s good for your brain and your soul and your sanity. Soul, sanity and synapses — how about that?”

Indeed, it almost sings. Ramage’s current office walls feature a pair of stuffed and mounted deer heads shot in Wisconsin and South Texas. The Wisconsin deer is an 11-pointer whose antlers tallied 179 points via the Boone and Crockett Club Official Scoring System for North American Big Game Trophies. The South Texas deer is a 10-pointer that scored 154.

“I thought I had a 24/7 job prior to this promotion,” said Ramage, who joined TMS in 2013 as general counsel and director of governmental affairs as well as senior vice president of finance and compliance.

His duties have encompassed risk management and working with government entities, business leaders and community advocates. Ramage earned his Juris Doctor at Oklahoma City University. He also has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma.

His new job requirements fit seamlessly into a hunter’s lifestyle.

“Typically, I get up 4 to 4:30 every morning and I like to be here as soon as possible, whether that’s 5:30 or 6 or 6:30. That’s just the way I am,” Ramage said. “And on a normal day I leave here about 7 or 8 o’clock at night. You’re still thinking about work when you’re driving home [a 45-minute commute to Dallas], and while I’m eating my dinner I’m still thinking about work.

“So when I go to bed — I stop thinking about work when I say my prayers — and then when I’m through with my prayers, I probably start thinking about work again.”

Ramage and TMS’ 48 full-time employees will cap the track’s 25th Season of Speed with NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Playoffs this weekend. Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith, son of TMS founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer O. Bruton Smith, wants Ramage to provide fans “with fantastic memories they can talk about for an entire life with friends and family.”

Married for 26 years and the father of four children, Ramage is family-centric. He considers TMS’ 48 employees — down from an approximately 130 during NASCAR’s expansion heyday — as extended family. “I know everybody who works here. Every one,” Ramage said. “We’re a close-bonded group.

“My style of management leadership is I want the subject matter experts to make their own decisions. What have they seen that maybe they didn’t like in the years past? Or what were they maybe not allowed to do? We have a very open dialogue.

“I wish I did not have an office door, but philosophically I don’t. Anybody that works here can come to me with any idea, any thought, any manner of tweaking or fixing something and for the most part I’m good with it — certainly 100% receptive to their ideas.”

Ramage is steering a well-oiled machine that nevertheless is dealing with COVID-19 protocols, a steady decline in attendance across all series, and competition from various social media for a younger and more diverse demographic.

So, how does a 25-year-old brick-and-mortal “store” remain relevant?

“You have to know your market, and that market includes existing and prospective customers,” Ramage said. “You have to listen to them and you have to communicate with them. You have to figure out what their desires are, what their needs are. You have to have great value and you have to be right-priced. If you don’t hear the voice of your audience — the consumers, the fans, the people who you do business with — you will fail.”

Ramage does not believe facilities like TMS are in danger of being dissed-and-dismissed by a generation only beginning to exert its purchasing power.

“Not at all. As times change, consumers watch sports differently,” Ramage said. “This device I’m holding, my iPhone, used to be a secondary or third-level platform. Now it’s a primary device. Everyone has one. And what you can do on this device is mind-boggling. We know that as a company.

“What you can’t get on this device is social engagement — interaction with other humans. You can’t get that experience of the sights, the sounds. You can take this device and watch a race but what you’re missing is everything in the air, the noise, and you’re missing that human perception of watching a vehicle travel on a 1.5-mile track. And when it zooms right by you, the hair on the back of your neck is going to stand up. You don’t get that on this device.”

Traditionally built around the concept of “continuity,” TMS’ 2022 schedule has undergone another reshuffling. The centerpiece is a return of the $1-million-to-win, nonpoint NASCAR All-Star Race for the second consecutive season, albeit in its traditional slot of May 22 instead of June 13.

“Those discussions all occurred between Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR, and from my perspective, I’m just grateful to have it,” Ramage said. “You tell me you want to run it this Friday, you want to run it next Friday — you just tell me when and we’re ready to go. It’s a marquee NASCAR event.”

The spring slot traditionally held by a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series doubleheader remains “on-loan” to Circuit of the Americas in Austin for a second consecutive year, with SMI serving as event promoter. Enter the NTT IndyCar Series here for a single race on March 20. The XPEL 375 will be the second event of a 17-race open-wheel schedule, and only oval race before the 106th Indianapolis 500 in May. Recall TMS hosted an IndyCar doubleheader May 1-2.

“Our IndyCar race, that’s a great opportunity to have a springtime race,” Ramage said. “The weather is typically good, a great time to camp and make those memories with your fans.” Spoiler alert: March weather in North Texas can be “iffy” and a fan turn-off.

“I wouldn’t say they [IndyCar officials] shoved it [the date] down my throat,” Ramage said. “It was a lot of different discussion on what worked best for our schedule and what worked best for their schedule.”

Meanwhile, the glory days of the June IndyCar race — “America’s Original Nighttime IndyCar Race” — apparently have become an entry in Eddie Gossage’s back pages.

In a final tweak, the NASCAR Playoffs weekend at TMS will see a date-swap with Speedway Motorsports sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will move from mid-October to Sept. 25 — from the seventh to fourth race in the playoffs and first event in the Round of 12.

Ramage said data he has reviewed over the last 60 to 90 days shows consumer sales are up “across the board” and a positive sign for season tickets. “The people are coming back,” said Ramage, adding he particularly is interested in attracting Hispanic and Black fans to “The Great American Speedway.”

“My overall message is we’re open for business,” Ramage said. “I want you to come here, I want to welcome you into my home and I know you’re going to have a great time. There are so many ethnicities and cultures that just love cars, love sports, love motorsports racing, love going to events and having fun. My promise to them, as well as everybody, is you’re going to have a good time. You come and you’re going to be treated with respect.

“It’s a blessing for me to use my platform to publicly embrace and support those communities. I really do want our business and NASCAR to be open to everybody.”