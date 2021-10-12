CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

By Lauryn Moss
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQO8X_0cOKHjyP00

Suitcase wheels screeching and feet shuffling throughout RSW. Passengers were eager to get back home, but some learned their flight was canceled.

Southwest Airlines canceled a lot of flights recently.

Susan Fries said she is lucky she and her husband could get a seat on the flight back home.

"I think it was the last two seats, but a least we got on it," she said.

Fries and her husband were supposed to be in Chicago to head home Sunday, but their flight was pushed.

"I am supposed to be at work today, so that's one thing. We are very lucky. I tell you, I felt really bad for the families who have kids that they need to get home to or the kids who needed to get back to school," Fries said.

For Alma Tovar, the cancellations and delays were a major inconvenience — as life back home awaits.

"I have things to do," she said. "I don't like that."

Southwest Airlines took to Twitter, releasing a statement. They said it was a combination of air traffic control issues and weather issues.

We checked for any air traffic control delays , but everything was normal.

Delays are not just a Southwest Airlines issue. This could be the beginning of a bigger trend as the holiday season looms.

"We've seen delays, cancellations, you know, since this recovery from the pandemic and it's unfortunate that it might happen again, as we head into the holiday season," Mark Jenkins, AAA Representative, said.

He said your best bet is booking well ahead of your travel dates.

"If you are planning on flying, it's best to book by the end of the month because you'll start seeing flights filling up and you might not get the itinerary you want," he said. "It's really good to go ahead and lock in those travel plans sooner rather than later to make sure that you get the flight you want at the best price possible."

He also said you might want to price something else — a policy to cover the cost of cancellations and delays.

"It's a really good idea to start looking at travel insurance for your flights because there are different policies out there that could reimburse you for those unexpected out-of-pocket expenses like food transportation, or even if you have to stay overnight in a hotel," he said.

Jenkins said patience and being prepared will be key this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
TheAtlantaVoice

Partisan Claims About Flight Cancellations Lack Evidence

SciCheck Digest Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations fueled partisan claims over the weekend that transportation workers were protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements and causing the cancellations. But there’s no evidence that workers staged protests. The Federal Aviation Administration, the airline and labor unions have all cited other reasons. Could a COVID-19 vaccine become mandatory? Full Story Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 2,500 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Travel Insurance#Flight Planning#Flight Plans#Atc#Customers#Customer Service#Aaa Representative
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines WONT fire unvaccinated staff: Workers who refuse the shot by December 8 deadline will be allowed to continue working as long as they wear masks and socially distance

Southwest Airlines is canceling a plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they don't get the shot before the December 8 deadline set by President Biden for federal workers. The rules apply to Southwest employees who have applied for but not yet received a religious or medical exemption.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
travelawaits.com

6 Questions Flight Attendants Say You Should Ask When Your Flight Is Canceled

Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy