CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

C Team Moves to 5-0 with WIN over Mt. Vernon

By Admin
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Bears football C team took on Mt. Vernon Monday night. SHS got on the board first with an Axel Conover touchdown to take a 6-0. Mt. Vernon answered with a touchdown and conversion to take a 8-6 lead. Eli Chappelow would throw a touchdown pass to Brayden Schultz to retake the lead and Aiden Helfer-Vazquez would connect on the PAT to take a 13-8 lead. Chappelow would hit Alex Macharia for another TD pass to take a 19-8 lead. Axel Conover would get another touchdown on the ground and Helfer-Vazquez would connect on another PAT. The Golden Bears would lead 26-8 at halftime. Mt. Vernon would score a TD in the second half to make the score 26-14. The Golden Bears win 26-14 to move to 5-0 (3-0 in HHC). Alex Macharia would record an interception and Daelin Bowling would get a fumble recovery. Keagon Turner, Axel Conover, and Cayden Balzen would have a big night running the ball behind the offensive line. Avery Murnan, Brayden Schultz, and Jaylen Sturgill would lead a team defensive effort. The Golden Bears C team will finish the season next Monday night at Pendleton Heights.

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cilfm.com

Mt. Vernon’s NJ Benson announces commitment

Mt. Vernon big man NJ Benson, viewed by many as the top big man prospect in the state of Illinois, announced his college commitment Friday night. The 6’7 Rams big man plans to join the Missouri State Bears in his collegiate career. Benson also held offers from Southern Illinois Carbondale,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jamestown Sun

Jimmies move to 10-0 with win over Red Raiders

That is now the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team's record after they dispatched Northwestern College 3-0. The loss drops the Red Raiders record to 4-7-1 overall and 1-4-1 in conference play. The Jimmies got on the board within the first five minutes of the game thanks to a goal...
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Hhc#American Football#Shs#Helfer Vazquez#Daelin Bowling#Kwshipp
cilfm.com

Mt. Vernon forfeits game to Cahokia

Friday morning the Mt. Vernon Rams announced they are forfeiting their game against Cahokia due to low numbers and injury. The Rams drop to 0-7 on the season, the Comanche are now 3-4 on the year and 3-1 in the South Seven.
CAHOKIA, IL
Richmond.com

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football improves to 5-0 following 20-12 win over Virginia Episcopal

POWHATAN – Going into Friday’s game, Garrett Musselman and his fellow Blessed Sacrament Huguenot teammates who had been there for four years had never been 5-0. But that all changed when the fourth-quarter clock hit zero and the Knights on the sideline burst into celebration as the team came away with a tremendous 20-12 victory over visiting Virginia Episcopal School.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox11online.com

Ripon moves to 4-0 with 24-13 win over Illinois College

RIPON - Fueled by a 18-0 start, the Red Hawks remained undefeated, marking the program's best start since 2010. Quarterback Jarrett Zibert threw for 3 TDs including a 83-yard connection with Tiegan Bothun in the 3rd quarter. Ripon out-gained Illinois College in total yardage by a 406-267 margin. Zibert completed...
RIPON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Kavaliers move to 5-0

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers football team moved to 5-0 after their victory 50 to 42 over the visiting South Hampton Academy (SHA) Raiders. The Kavaliers played two games this past week defeating Richmond Christian School (RCS) on Monday, Sept. 20, and winning again on Sept. 24 over SHA. The Kavs...
FOOTBALL
FOX2Now

Mascoutah moves to 6-0 after big win over Triad

MASCOUTAH, Ill–A huge game in Madison County Friday night in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as 4-1 Triad traveled to 5-0 Mascoutah. Indians QB Chase Hanson scored from 3 yards out. Then we go to the air, with Henson finding Quincy Hall for a sliding catch. Later, Henson with some...
MASCOUTAH, IL
impact601.com

Third quarter spark gives Taylorsville district win over Mt. Olive

A 0-0 stalemate at halftime left many wondering if either the Tartars or Pirates could find the endzone, but a fourth-down stop with seven seconds left in the half was the spark Taylorsville needed to come out of the third quarter quickly, according to Taylorsville head coach Jay Blackledge. “We...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville hosts Class 4A, No. 5 Mt. Vernon in regular season home finale

Brian Glesing knows there are too many hurdles to still be cleared before Shelbyville football can compete with the top programs in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. The first-year coach of the Golden Bears has reestablished a strong culture within the program that helped it break a three-year losing streak earlier this season.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
starpublications.online

Woodbridge football team remains undefeated with 6-0 win over Laurel

The Woodbridge varsity football team’s defense recorded its second straight shutout last Thursday in Laurel. An 85-yard touchdown pass from the Raiders’ Seth Smart to Lextyn Wescott in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Woodbridge’s 6-0 win over Laurel. “It felt amazing. I did a little juke...
LAUREL, DE
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

The Golden Bear Report

In the semifinal matchup at the Mt. Vernon Sectional, Shelbyville was defeated by the host Marauders. Mt. Vernon scored 28 seconds into the match after a defensive miscommunication resulted in a Marauder attacker with a breakaway opportunity that slipped past Jalen Hounshell. The Golden Bears regrouped and gained a bulk of the possession for the remainder of the half. Midway through the first half, Mt. Vernon was awarded a penalty, but Hounshell was up to the task and made a huge save to keep the score 1-0. The combination of Al Hernandez and Drew Hassebroek were the engine driving the Shelbyville attack. With around 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, Jake Heaton pressured a Mt. Vernon defender who turned the ball over. Heaton was able to slot the ball centrally where Christian Haas poked in the equalizer.
SOCCER
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Move to 4-0 in SCC With Win Over Southwestern

Vandalia volleyball remained unbeaten in South Central Conference play with a 25-21, 25-21 win over Piasa Southwestern on Thursday. The win moves Vandalia to 17-5 overall and 4-0 in the SCC. Vandalia will play a non-conference match on Tuesday at T-Town before getting back into conference play Wednesday at home against Staunton.
VOLLEYBALL
Princeton Daily Clarion

Titans take control of PAC with blowout win over Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON — The Gibson Southern Titans seized control of the Pocket Athletic Conference as they stayed perfect in conference play with a dominant 54-6 win over previously unbeaten Mt. Vernon on the road Friday. The Titans quickly made the Wildcats pay for electing to defer possession to the second...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE VOLLEBYALL TEAM ROLLS TO 3-0 WIN OVER NAVARRO

Buccaneers improve to 8-0 in Region 14 Conference action. The third-ranked Blinn College volleyball team ended Navarro College’s seven-match win streak and added to their own with a 3-0 win Thursday night in a packed Kruse Center. The Buccaneers solidified their hold on first place in the Region 14 Conference...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy