C Team Moves to 5-0 with WIN over Mt. Vernon

The Golden Bears football C team took on Mt. Vernon Monday night. SHS got on the board first with an Axel Conover touchdown to take a 6-0. Mt. Vernon answered with a touchdown and conversion to take a 8-6 lead. Eli Chappelow would throw a touchdown pass to Brayden Schultz to retake the lead and Aiden Helfer-Vazquez would connect on the PAT to take a 13-8 lead. Chappelow would hit Alex Macharia for another TD pass to take a 19-8 lead. Axel Conover would get another touchdown on the ground and Helfer-Vazquez would connect on another PAT. The Golden Bears would lead 26-8 at halftime. Mt. Vernon would score a TD in the second half to make the score 26-14. The Golden Bears win 26-14 to move to 5-0 (3-0 in HHC). Alex Macharia would record an interception and Daelin Bowling would get a fumble recovery. Keagon Turner, Axel Conover, and Cayden Balzen would have a big night running the ball behind the offensive line. Avery Murnan, Brayden Schultz, and Jaylen Sturgill would lead a team defensive effort. The Golden Bears C team will finish the season next Monday night at Pendleton Heights.