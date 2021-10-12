Small COVID-19 outbreak reported at Veterans Nursing Facility

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Alzheimer’s unit at the Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.

Governor Jim Justice said that the “small” outbreak included eight patients and two staff members testing positive for COVID-19. None of those who tested positive have been hospitalized.

The National Guard has been called upon to sanitize the facility and to administer antibodies to those exposed.

