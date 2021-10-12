CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Small COVID-19 outbreak reported at Veterans Nursing Facility

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORjoy_0cOKHNkX00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Alzheimer’s unit at the Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.

Governor Jim Justice said that the “small” outbreak included eight patients and two staff members testing positive for COVID-19. None of those who tested positive have been hospitalized.

The National Guard has been called upon to sanitize the facility and to administer antibodies to those exposed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Healthcare Hero: National Respiratory Care Week

WESTON, W.Va. – Medical personnel from around the world have been working countless hours since the start of the pandemic. But, there’s one set of nurses and therapists that have been on the frontlines since day one taking care of patients. “We assess and treat patients with acute and chronic problems with their cardiopulmonary system. […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV organization expanding outreach services in Summers County

HINTON, W.Va. (WVNS)– The Hinton REACHH organization recently purchased the second oldest building in Hinton, built back in the 1800s. REACHH provides resources for families and children. Services range from outreach, crisis intervention, counseling, and more. Doris Selko, Executive Director said there is a lot of renovations before they open its doors. “It’s wonderful to […]
HINTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Office of Medical Cannabis to host sign up event in Parkersburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will be hosting a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients in Parkersburg. The sign up will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Municipal Building, 1 Government Square. Patients who have already been certified by […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
Clarksburg, WV
Coronavirus
Clarksburg, WV
Health
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Catholic School gets grant from American Rescue Plan funds

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Catholic School is receiving a grant for broadband access.   Senator Joe Manchin distributed $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan to 19 West Virginia schools.  Of that, Fairmont Catholic School received $9,833.60.  This funding is distributed through the FCC to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.   “Affordable, reliable broadband access […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State partners with Mon Health to support nursing program that guarantees jobs for graduates

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin and Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg signed an agreement on Wednesday to include Glenville State College (GSC) in the Mon Health Scholars Program (MHSP). Through the MHSP, Glenville State’s new nursing program will start in the fall of 2022 and provide eligible […]
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

COVID-19 outbreak in middle school, nearly 100 students in quarantine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – 96 kids at East Fairmont Middle School were told to quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposures, all are from a fifth-grade class.   On Monday, the Marion County superintendent’s office was told that there were seven positive cases in the grade. Superintendent Donna Hage said there were potentials for exposure during lunch when kids had their masks off to eat and drink. Lunch […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WBOY 12 News

DUI simulator comes to Robert C. Byrd High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Robert C. Byrd High School got a chance to see what it’s like to drive drunk thanks to a DUI simulator. The simulator is part of a collaboration between several different national and state-level organizations. Drivers education students at RCB took the pretend car for a spin as the blood […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid 19 Outbreak#The National Guard
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: WV drivers have highest risk for animal collisions in the nation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Crashes between motor vehicles and animals happen in every state and all year long, yet data confirms that the most dangerous months for animal collisions are November, October and December, in that order.   Last year, West Virginia saw more than 30,000 animal collisions according to State Farm analysts.  “In many instances, you have […]
ANIMALS
WBOY 12 News

South Harrison High School agriculture teacher wins $50,000

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – In July, we told you about the South Harrison High School agriculture teacher who was a finalist in the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. On Thursday, John Lockhart was surprised at the school was one of 15 winners nationwide in the contest with $50,000. The total $50,000 […]
LOST CREEK, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBOY 12 News

Rally for the Freedom to Vote Act held across West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, a freedom to vote rally was held in Fairmont.   Organizers gathered on the Marion County Courthouse steps to voice their support for the Freedom to Vote Act that’s up for vote in the Senate.  This bill addresses voter registration and voting access, election integrity and security, redistricting and campaign finance. Specifically, the bill expands […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV State Treasurer Riley Moore visits north central WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has been traveling the state talking about his opposition to President Biden’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” reconciliation spending bill. On Wednesday, he stopped in north central West Virginia to speak about the bill and promote trade jobs to students in Fairmont and Clarksburg. One major […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
609
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy