CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Faltering Afghan economy needs to ‘breathe again,’ UN chief says

By DAVID WAINER
Miami Herald
 10 days ago

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries to unfreeze assets and allow development aid to flow into the Afghanistan economy or risk watching it collapse. Bolstering Afghanistan’s economy can be done without recognizing the Taliban, the militant group that took over in August after two...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Putin defends Security Council veto, assails Western liberalism

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said abolishing the veto power of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council would mean the end of the world body, as he railed against Western liberal values and extolled “moderate conservatism.”. Energy markets are an example of a capitalist model that...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US and EU ambassadors: Enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea

The United States and several European countries on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and said Pyongyang’s technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of U.N. sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs and its economic activities.U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged North Korea to stop its “reckless provocations” that violate Security Council sanctions resolutions. She said it should start talks with the Biden administration without preconditions toward the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.She urged all countries to fully implement U.N. sanctions “so that we can prevent the DPRK from accessing the funds,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban vows to work with Russia, regional players over IS threats

The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. Lavrov has previously warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan had reached "unprecedented" levels, a concern echoed by the Kremlin during meetings with other Central Asia countries and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

Fawzia Koofi to Voice Concerns to UN for Afghan Women After Taliban Return to Power

Ahead of the UN Security Council's open debate on its resolution on women, peace, and security this Thursday, Fawzia Koofi, the first woman deputy speaker of Afghan Parliament, joined Cheddar to discuss what priorities she hopes get addressed at the event. Koofi, who fled the country upon the Taliban's return to power, said the world needs to be put on notice that once the U.S. withdrew, women's roles outside the home were erased. "Thousands and millions of women were the breadwinners of the family. They're left with no job, no income. The situation is dire," she said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Beaverton Valley Times

Handelman: Letâ€™s put an end to our endless wars

Dan Handelman of Portland is with the regional nonprofit Peace and Justice WorksAs an organization that took part in protests against the Afghan war before it began in 2001, we wish we shared the Portland Tribune editorial board's advice to celebrate the end of two decades of war. While President Biden followed through on former President Donald Trump's pledge to pull out U.S. troops, the war has not ended. The U.S. has stated their intent to continue airstrikes from over-the-horizon positions, a tactic used during the pullout with disastrous consequences. Guantanamo Bay prison, created in January 2002, remains open with...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma, both from a humanitarian point of view, from a security point of view, in terms of the economy and the lack of progress on the politics,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. The U.S. has been one of the most vocal opponents of the military takeover...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Of Afghanistan#President Of Afghanistan#Un#Taliban#U N
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS
AFP

US Pentagon chief in Kiev says Russia 'obstacle' to peace

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday called on Moscow to stop prolonging the war in eastern Ukraine, his second stop in the Black Sea countries he said were threatened by Russian expansionism. "We again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea and to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilising activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders," he said in a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran. "Russia started this war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution," he added. Austin was in Kiev for discussions on advancing the two countries' defence cooperation, building on the Strategic Defence Framework, a blueprint for bilateral defence and policy cooperation announced in Washington at the beginning of September.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UN: Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief said Thursday.The grim remarks by Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham came during a briefing to the U.N. Security Council. More than 20 million Yemenis — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies, he said, “are, once again, starting to run out of money.”Aid agencies are now helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than just a few months ago, Rajasingham added. “Our best assessment...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World Bank
IBTimes

Taliban Warn US, EU Of Refugees If Afghan Sanctions Continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

UN chief calls for injecting liquidity into Afghan economy to prevent its collapse

New York [US], October 12 (ANI): Urging the international community to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will not help the crisis-hit country if its economy collapses. "Humanitarian assistance saves lives. But it will not solve the problem if...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UN Chief: Afghanistan Faces `Make-Or-Break Moment'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that Afghanistan is facing “a make-or-break moment,” the United Nations chief on Monday urged the world to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy