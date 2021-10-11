CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAIqC_0cOKGrXW00

Jon Gruden was right when he said Sunday that he doesn’t have an “ounce of racism” in him. It was more like a metric ton. Along with misogyny, homophobia and every other brand of bigotry.

Getting rid of Gruden – if you believe he “resigned,” I’ve got a bridge to sell you – was easy. But Gruden is hardly an isolated case. Shocking as the crude and hateful language that Gruden used in emails was, anyone who has followed the NFL even just a little knows there is surely more where this came from.

“This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less,” DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said in a cryptic series of Tweets on Monday night that, within a few hours, made a whole lot more sense.

“The powerful in our business have to embrace that football itself has to be better, as opposed to making excuses to maintain the status quo.”

And therein lies the problem.

Too many of the NFL’s powers that be – owners, executives, the league office, coaches, media partners – still believe that straight, white men have the only world view that matters. They don’t see Black people, women, the LGBTQ+ community or other marginalized groups as equals, and they’re sure as hell not going to treat them as such.

JARRETT BELL: Jon Gruden's racist email exposes truth about the man behind 'Coach Chucky' image

Oh, they’ll say the right things in public to avoid being criticized for the Neanderthals they are, some even giving lip service to the NFL’s window-dressing efforts to promote equality. But behind closed doors, in their private conversations and chummy emails, they reveal who they really are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hGp6_0cOKGrXW00
Jon Gruden Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Late Houston Texans owner Robert McNair once described players who were protesting racial injustice as “inmates running the prison.” Women who worked for and covered the Washington Football Team described a toxic atmosphere where they were objectified and demeaned by repeated sexual harassment.

And I’ve lost count of how many team owners have turned blind eyes to players credibly accused of domestic abuse because, as Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey said, “much like anybody else who has a bias in this situation — there's a certain amount of discounting in what they have to say.”

It should not go unnoticed that the emails that were Gruden’s undoing were uncovered during the investigation into the dumpster fire at the Washington Football Team – an investigation the NFL has tried mightily to bury.

The league has refused to release any of Beth Wilkinson’s detailed findings and, in contrast to previous NFL investigations, told her to present them verbally rather than in a written report. Paper trails, as we’ve seen the past few days, have an uncomfortable way of surfacing.

As for any specific accusations made, including one against now kinda, sorta, not really banished WFT owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL has declared the topic off-limits.

No wonder, then, that Gruden thought he could escape accountability for emails sent when he was working as a television analyst.

He shut down questions Sunday about the Wall Street Journal report of his racist description of Smith, and did so again Monday. Raiders owner Mark Davis, who was so hellbent on hiring Gruden in 2018 that he essentially ignored the Rooney Rule and apparently did little if any vetting of him, was still dithering until the New York Times forced his hand.

The Times reported that casual misogyny and homophobia were a regular part of Gruden’s vocabulary in emails to NFL executives and friends. He called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a “clueless antifootball (homophobic slur),” and mocked his efforts to make the game safer.

Gruden criticized the Rams for drafting Michael Sam, who is openly gay, and players who protested racial injustice. He disparaged Congressional efforts to force the Washington Football Team to abandon its previous, racist nickname. When he was sent a sexist meme of a female referee, Gruden responded, “Nice job roger.”

If this was bigotry bingo, Gruden would have had almost every square covered. His attitudes are disgusting, reprehensible and, considering Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first active player who is openly gay, plays for the Raiders, terrifying.

“I’m sorry,” Gruden said in a statement the Raiders posted on Twitter, “I never meant to hurt anyone.”

More like he never considered he was hurting anyone, so assured was he of his superiority to anyone who doesn’t look and love like him.

But Gruden is, sadly, not alone. Not in this country, and certainly not in the NFL.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

Comments / 16

freeze
10d ago

if the NFL wants to root out bigots it can start with all the players kneeling during the national anthem

Reply(3)
14
Her Highness
9d ago

Fire all the players who wear anything BLM and takes a knee during the national anthem. The bigots will all be gone then.

Reply(2)
8
me 3
9d ago

If a black coach would have said the same thing everyone would have done nothing

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
InsideHook

Why Did the NFL Want Jon Gruden Out?

Hours after emails containing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and otherwise offensive content that he sent before being hired as the coach of the Raiders in 2018 were revealed by The New York Times on Monday, Jon Gruden resigned from his post, leaving more than six years and $60 million left on the contract.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wilkinson
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team removed Jon Gruden from the organization’s Ring of Honor. The move comes a day after Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He stepped down after a string of misogynistic and derogatory emails came to light during the NFL’s investigation in the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nfl Commissioner#American Football#Neanderthals#Usa Today Sports#Texans
KGO

Jon Gruden built a bad Raiders roster: Why his tenure was a disaster, what other NFL teams could ...

As you've surely heard by now, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden parted ways on Monday. It goes without saying that the emails uncovered as part of the NFL's investigation into Daniel Snyder and the Washington Football Team were abhorrent and unbecoming of a leader. My colleagues have addressed Gruden's resignation, and what's now left in the wake of his absence is a suddenly rudderless Raiders organization.
NFL
PennLive.com

Jon Gruden out as coach of NFL’s Raiders over offensive emails

Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
NFL
Primetimer

ESPN doesn't seem to care that Jon Gruden's bigoted emails were sent when he was the network's highest-paid on-air talent

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is now ensnared in the email controversy involving Jon Gruden: Most of Gruden's offensive emails were sent to then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen that were uncovered as part of an investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture According to the Los Angeles Times, the investigation unearthed an email Schefter sent Allen in 2011 asking him to read and weigh in on an unpublished story -- a journalistic no-no. “Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote Allen. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….” ESPN released the following statement in response to the correspondence: “Without sharing all the specifics of the reporter’s process for a story from 10 years ago during the NFL lockout, we believe that nothing is more important to Adam and ESPN than providing fans the most accurate, fair and complete story.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

Back in 2018, Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the Raiders. Gruden's contract was the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history. Unfortunately, Gruden's tenure with the Raiders has likely come to an end, according to the NFL Network, following a series of disparaging emails that have come to surface.
NFL
The Spun

Madden NFL 22 Announces Decision On Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden is no longer “in the game,” according to EA Sports. One day after being removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Ring of Honor,” Gruden has been taken out of Madden NFL 22. The company made the announcement in a statement released on Twitter. “EA Sports is committed to...
NFL
98.3 The Snake

This Idaho Guy Defends the NFL’s Jon Gruden

I always liked Jon Gruden. I’m not a Raiders fan and wasn’t a Buccaneers fan when he coached in Tampa. I do believe he was and remains a great coach. In between, he did great work as an analyst in the broadcast booth. Now he’s out of a job and...
NFL
Mahoning Matters

Jon Gruden’s words antithetical to modern NFL

At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.
NFL
247Sports

NFL issues statement on reported Jon Gruden email

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire following a reported email comment aboutg NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. During the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team, the league uncovered a message from Gruden to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen, in which Gruden had described Smith by a racist trope, according to the Wall Street Journal.
NFL
foxsports640.com

Jon Gruden to Be Removed from ‘Madden NFL 22’

Jon Gruden is no longer in Madden NFL 22. EA Sports made the announcement today in a statement on Twitter. It read, “EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

279K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy