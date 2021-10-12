CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi reports low number of new coronavirus cases over weekend as weekly averages on decline

By Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago
Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for a weekend period since the second week in July, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1.041 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend. The last time a Monday morning report of weekend numbers was that low was on July 12.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 495,312, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 303 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,833.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 648 on Monday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 760 with Monday’s update.

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin rolling average of COVID-19 cases falls over weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 case averages fell over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,201 new cases on Sunday. The seven-day average fell to 2,499, its lowest level since Sept. 29. Test positivity averaged 8.7% over the most recent seven-day period. The U.S. Centers for Disease...
WISCONSIN STATE
centraloregondaily.com

OHA reports 2,895 new COVID cases over weekend; statewide deaths surpass 4,000

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,002, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. Oregon’s 3,991st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Freeman

Number of active coronavirus cases in Ulster County falls to 2-month low

Ulster County on Tuesday reported its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since early August, while neighboring Dutchess reported a slight increase and one additional death. Here are the latest local COVID-19 statistics. Active cases. • Ulster County: 257 reported Tuesday, down 31 from the number reported Friday. (The county...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
