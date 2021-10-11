Who Deserves More Time in Purple?
With the 2021 season ending, the time on player’s contracts is slowly dwindling. With the Wilf family officially becoming the new owners of Orlando City, who can we expect to receive new contacts and who actually should get new contracts? The Wilf’s have a good amount of money they are willing to spend, but it is unlikely that all the players will receive new contracts. The individuals whose contracts are expiring on December 31, 2021 are Mauricio Pereyra, Andrés Perea, Nani, Alexandre Pato, Emmanuel Más, Ruan, Tesho Akindele, Uri Rosell, Adam Grinwis, Rual Aguilera, and Rio Hope-Gund.www.themaneland.com
