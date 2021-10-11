CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Verdugo Called Out On Questionable Call Late In Game 4 Vs. Rays

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Rays caught the worse of the MLB rule book in Game 3 against the Red Sox. On Monday night in Game 4, it was the Red Sox who caught some tough luck. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the score tied at 5-5, Alex...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa goes viral for pointing at wrist after huge home run

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match. The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bellino
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Cbs#The Red Sox
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
CBS Boston

‘It Was Flying At Everybody’: Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Bat Shatters

BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park. Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere. A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20,...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Confirms Red Sox Starter For ALDS Game 3 Vs. Rays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Friday that Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox, who suffered a 5-0 loss Thursday night in Game 1 at Tropicana Field, will look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole Friday night in Game 2 before the best-of-five series shifts to Fenway Park for Game 3 on Sunday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy