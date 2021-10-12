Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Bounced to minors

Just days after signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk is now listed as week-to-week with an upper body injury. It is not known when exactly Galchenyuk suffered the injury. The 27-year-old has not had luck on his side in recent years, bouncing around for team to team while struggling to find consistency. His 2021-22 season, which could be his last in the NHL if he isn't able to get his career back on track, is off to a frustrating start.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO