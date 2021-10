Fant (foot) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Cleveland, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Fant is good to go on a short week and will be coming off his best performance of the season, as he delivered a 9-97-1 line on 11 targets while the Broncos were forced into catchup mode for most of last Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Another healthy dose of targets should be headed Fant's way Week 7 regardless of the game script, though he may have to make do with Drew Lock at quarterback rather than Teddy Bridgewater. After being listed as a limited participant throughout the week while tending to foot and quadriceps injuries, Bridgewater is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO