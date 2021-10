Brown (knee) was placed on the Titans' injured-reserve list Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports. Brown missed time earlier in the season with a hamstring issue and will now be sidelined at least three games with a knee injury. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time. He was primarily a depth inside linebacker and special teams contributor for Tennessee, so his absence will not presumably have much of an impact.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO