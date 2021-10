On Thursday, Björk announced a string of livestream performances from Björk Orchestral, as well as a series of dates for the critically-acclaimed production, Cornucopia. The upcoming Björk Orchestral livestreams will feature four shows over five weeks, beginning on Monday, October 11th. The intimate tour featuring Björk’s orchestral arrangements will all take place at Reykjavik Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland—the singer, songwriter, and artist’s hometown. All shows will see her arrangements played by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir, and special guests. Björk will donate a portion of the proceeds from these shows to women’s charities around the world.

