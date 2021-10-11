CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clementina Alley Block Party (SF)

Clementina Alley, between Main and Spear Streets (behind MIRA at 280 Spear St.) | 280 Spear St. San Francisco, CA. All are welcome to join residents and businesses of the East Cut in a neighborhood block party celebrating the re-establishment of Clementina Alley. Clementina Alley existed historically until it was wiped off the map with the planning and construction of the Embarcadero Freeway in the late 1950s. Now, this stretch of street has been restored by MIRA for the first time in over 60 years as a pedestrian-friendly, plant-lined, intimate open space.

