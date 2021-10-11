CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Bay Area Restaurants Make Top 50 in the World List

By Becca Bandit
funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s brand new edition of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” recently came out and three Bay Area restaurants were named to the prestigious list. San Francisco’s contemporary Asian fine dining restaurant, helmed by Chef Corey Lee, Benu, ranks at #28. Benu offers a fixed menu for $350 per person. If you’re not feeling that spendy, you can try Chef Corey Lee’s take on a Parisian bistro at his second restaurant, Monsieur Benjamin, for lunch which has main courses starting at $18.

