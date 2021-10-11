CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Big Sur Safari 15 and Prey?

By neil1
Tidbits
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil1 (Neil Laubenthal) October 11, 2021, 3:44pm #1. Ok…something strange is going on and I’ve about exhausted my ideas. My laptop SSD (OWC Aura) died and they sent me a new one. I installed it and recovered from a CCC clone and all is well there. However, when I reinstalled Prey on it after deleting and reinstalling the machine account on Prey’s website and going through the Prey enrollment steps…the laptop (2015 rMBP) thinks it’s location is not at my house in North Fort Myers but down in Cape Coral somewhere, the address reported is a house down there but it’s not my house. My first thought was that something in 1Blocker was causing this but checked and my other Prey devices (iPhone and iPad running latest iOS) do come back to being located at my home address.

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Apple releases "Device Support Update" for macOS Big Sur

Apple has released an update for Macs running Big Sur relating to updating and restoring iPhones and iPads using Finder. The update is called a "Device Support Update" and weighs in at approximately 200MB. Rather than a fix, this update likely adds support for new devices such as the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC to developers

It looks like users of macOS Big Sur are about to get a software update as Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC. This update was not expected as there have been no previous beta releases of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, so we can expect this software to be released soon.
SOFTWARE
Tidbits

Using Extensions in Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the iPhone and iPad are one step closer to matching the capabilities of full-fledged computers. Safari now supports third-party extensions on those platforms, just as it does on the Mac. Safari in iOS and iPadOS has supported content blockers for a few years, but now developers can create other extensions with more capabilities.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur#Prey#Software#Laptop#Ccc#Dhcp#Mbp
Tidbits

Big Sur hang and crash upon shutdown

A few weeks after upgrading to Big Sur I started having problems shutting down:. Roughly two out of three times the Mac hangs with an empty screen and spinning cursor for several minutes. Then it crashes with a kernel panic message and finally reboots taking me back to the login screen. It happens on both our Macs.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

How to keep your MacBook battery fit in macOS Big Sur and Monterey

What a difference a year and a few months make. My advice in July 2020 about how to keep your Mac laptop’s battery in good shape included lots of hedges, provisos, and tweaks. Despite that, Mac 911 continues to receive email from readers asking exactly how to avoid overcharging their battery and shortening its lifetime.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

iOS 15 Safari Changes Explained

The recent release of iOS 15 was accompanied by a raft of changes to Safari, which underwent a significant overhaul. If you’ve found yourself confused by the changes, or simply want to get a better handle on all the new features and functions, you’re in the right place. For your...
RETAIL
macstories.net

ActiveTab Safari Extension Launched on iPad

Last week, I wrote about ActiveTab, a Safari extension that draws a colorful line beneath the active tab in Safari for Mac, which makes it far easier to identify the tab you’re viewing. However, the Mac isn’t the only platform where Safari’s tabs are problematic. As Federico explained in his iOS and iPadOS 15 review, it’s every bit as difficult to decypher which tab is active on the iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
Tidbits

M1 owners: pink screen of reboot

Glennf (Glenn Fleishman) October 8, 2021, 4:19pm #1. I recently heard from someone whose two M1 MacBook Airs—his and his wife’s—reboot regularly with a “pink screen.” In the middle of nothing consistent, a machine will freeze, display a pink screen, then restart normally. I hadn’t seen this before with my two M1s (a Mac mini and a MacBook Air), but realized I’d come back a couple of times to both computers to mysterious restarts. Not long after getting email from that person above, my machine did the restart with a pink screen! And I’ve seen it once, yesterday, without a pink screen but the same behavior.
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

#1583: Ten years without Steve Jobs, iOS 15.0.2, Exif and Visual Lookup in Photos, iPadOS 15 multitasking, easier 2FA codes

Last week marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs, which Apple commemorated with a touching tribute video. The company also released iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2, and watchOS 8.0.1 to fix a few bugs and a security vulnerability that’s being exploited in the wild. Don’t get the impression that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are problematic—we’re enjoying them thoroughly, and we cover more new features in this issue. Josh Centers explains how to find Exif data in the Photos app and use Visual Lookup to identify plants, pets, books, art, and landmarks. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and Safari 15 integrate two-factor authentication codes in the new built-in password manager, and Glenn Fleishman tells you how to use it to improve your online security. And Adam Engst delves into iPadOS 15’s new multitasking features, which Apple finally made discoverable for regular users. Notable Mac app releases this week include 1Password 7.8.8, Mimestream 0.29.2, and DEVONthink 3.8.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Mail account disappeared in Apple Mail (POP)

I recently changed email hosts for one of my accounts. In Apple Mail, I had two accounts setup with similar, but different names: one was my old one with the POP3 email, the other is my new one. This morning I noticed the entire account is gone from my Apple...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

macOS Big Sur Fusion 12 NAT no internet connection

Running latest macOS Big Sur with Fusion 12. Nothing changed in my virtual machine Windows 10 however internet connection is not working. So the other day, I was asked to check something on the corporate network with my MacBook Pro. I had since deleted Cisco AnyConnect and I had to re-install it. I installed the latest version, 4.10.02086 and launched it to connect to the corporate network, fully expecting I would have to reboot my guests in order to get internet working on them again... but that did not happen. Everything was working as it did before! Maybe I am counting my chickens before they are hatched, but Internet worked in the guest and corporate access worked in the guest (I made sure the guest did not have a VPN connection). So in the event this was corrected somehow, I will post the version numbers of the critical components.
SOFTWARE
Tidbits

DEVONthink 3.8

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8 with a file integrity check that helps you keep your databases healthy. The document and information manager now stores checksums for all your files and lets you verify the integrity of your databases, manually or via AppleScript. It also adds a Mentions inspector that lists documents that mention the name or aliases of a selected document in their contents.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Unable to create custom network on Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and Big Sur 11.5.1

I'm trying to create custom network through "VMWare Fusion > Preferences > Network (tab)", after adding a custom network I click "Apply" button, it seems that it worked because the new custom network appeared under the Custom list and nothing happened after that, but when I closed the dialog box, it prompted me "Would you like to apply your changes before closing the Network Preferences pane?" even though I've already clicked the "Apply" button before. (see screenshot)
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

Can I still use Apple File Share (afp) in Big Sur

Simple question: is the Apple File Share protocol still available in Big Sur? I have a laptop that is currently running Mojave (10.14.6), but is eligible to upgrade to Big Sur. I currently connect this laptop frequently to a High Sierra machine with external disks, and have found smb shares to be less reliable than afp.
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

TipBITS: Stop Grouping Reminders Notifications

Thankfully, you can turn off this feature for any app, including Reminders. Go to Settings > Notifications > Reminders > Notification Grouping (at the bottom of the screen) and choose Off. That prevents iOS from stacking your Reminders notifications, so you see each one individually. Every week you’ll get tech...
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Get More Info from Photos in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Back in “How to Keep Facebook from Snooping on Your Photos’ Locations” (31 May 2021), I lamented the fact that Photos in iOS and iPadOS had no way to display Exif data. Little did I know that just a few days later, Apple would announce that feature in Photos for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Apple didn’t stop with displaying basic metadata, however, adding the Visual Lookup feature that can identify various types of objects in photos.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy