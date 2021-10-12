WINC Podcast (10/11): WWE RAW Review, SmackDown And AEW Rampage Ratings

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. We go back to the ring as the rules are announced for the next match. Out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will officially become a RAW Superstar tomorrow night thanks to the WWE Draft. We see how Becky captured the title in just 26 seconds by defeating Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Out next comes Sasha Banks. We see recent happenings between the competitors in this match. Banks stop on the apron and poses as pyro goes off. Belair is out last, swinging her hair on the way to the ring. All three Superstars are covered up. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

