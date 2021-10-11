CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Indigenous Foodways” Cooking Demo on Contemporary Ohlone Cuisine

Cover picture for the articleJoin us in learning from the founders of mak-‘amham: Contemporary Ohlone Cuisine as they share their stories and knowledge of Ohlone food and culture. The program will include a cooking demonstration, student-led interview, and interactive discussion about the complexities of decolonization through our diet, revitalization of ancestral knowledge and practices, and ways we can work in solidarity with Ohlone communities whose lands we live on.

