CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

40+ Amusing Memes And Internet Titbits

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are only a few things in life that give us some pleasure every time that we experience them. Mostly, these are the...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
outtherecolorado.com

Brian Laundrie's social media activity points to him being alive, Internet sleuths claim

The country has been at odds about the possible whereabouts of Brian Laundrie since his disappearance on September 13 following the highly-publicized disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, later found dead from strangulation. With Laundrie now missing for over a month, a number of theories have been proposed, with one popular thought being that he is dead. Internet sleuths now claim that social media evidence indicates that Laundrie might be alive, after all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Memes#Good Food
Bored Panda

“The Stupid Police”: This Page Shares People’s Dumbest Moments Online (40 Pics)

Think of the internet as the Wild West. It’s a place to share whatever you think of virtually anything, post things that you want, and engage in stuff that interests you, all in the comfort of your home. And while it’s our go-to place for connection, news and information, communication and work, people are different and so is the content.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
CNET

Facebook to demote all Groups content from users who break their rules

Facebook said Wednesday it will demote all content posted in Groups from users who have broken the site's rules, making potentially problematic content harder for others to find. The social network will also let people who manage groups know when content from members has been flagged by Facebook and will offer administrators the ability to appeal before a post gets removed.
INTERNET
momjunction.com

55 Most Hilarious Memes For Kids, You’ll Find On The Internet

Memes, with a well-chosen picture and a few words, can bring hilarity to even the most mundane situations. Parenthood isn’t easy. It requires the parents to go through many struggles and make difficult decisions before the child is ready to be on their own. Looking at memes when the child has spilled flour all over the house or written all over themselves with markers will not help with the cleaning but will certainly help lighten your mood and help you look at the funny side of situations.
KIDS
Bored Panda

People Are Cracking Up At These 40 Memes And Jokes From This Instagram Page Exploring Stereotypical Habits Of Middle-Class Dads

Most men can be fathers, but it takes special effort to be called a dad. And a rad dad? Well, that's just a next-level accomplishment in the dad community. Instagram page Rad Dad posts memes about stereotypical upper-middle-class American dads, e.g. Middle-aged dad who refreshes himself with a can of cold beer after mowing the lawn in his New Balance sneakers. The fact that they are described as rad and not cool or lit adds to the homage for today's middle-aged dads, as it is '80s slang, the decade when many of them were youngsters. Bored Panda selected the pinnacle Rad Dad TM memes from the page for you to chuckle at.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
Grazia

The Internet Is Obsessed With Adele Memes, Here Are Our Faves

The internet has well a truly peaked. When we used to think of Adele, we thought about her powerhouse vocals or moving lyrics, but now it's all about the stellar meme content she gives us. Adele treated fans to a rare Instagram live last weekend, and it seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. We now have hundreds of new memes from that one single live stream and it has the internet (and us) in stitches. If you missed Adele’s surprise Instagram live stream, don’t worry because all these memes are hilarious regardless of context.
INTERNET
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Memes are now a coping method

Memes, according to the dictionary, are “a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc., that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by internet users.” Memes are now the way we cope with disasters, crazy situations, and life in general. Sometimes they’re a little ill-willed, however, they do a great job of releasing some tension with a laugh.
INTERNET
TheFW

50 Famous Memes and What They Mean

Merriam-Webster defines “meme” as “an idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from person to person within a culture” or “an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture or video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media.” That definition hasn't been around forever—it hasn't even been around for five years. The dictionary editors officially added the entry along with “emoji” and “clickbait” to the formal dictionary in May 2015.
INTERNET
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy