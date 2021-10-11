CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship playing through hip injury

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6LAd_0cOK9ilX00

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury but will continue to play through it during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts haven’t ruled Blankenship out for the game or given him an injury designation at all because it appears he can still kick from a certain distance. This came into question when punter Rigoberto Sanchez came on for a long field-goal just before the first half ended.

Sanchez missed it but the Ravens jumped offsides, moving the Colts a little closer. Then Blankenship came on for a 37-yard attempt and hit it just before the half ended.

However, it seems this could be an issue to monitor as Blankenship missed the extra-point attempt following Michael Pittman Jr.’s touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Darius Slay trolls Rodrigo Blankenship after pivotal missed field goal

To cap off the roughest week in NFL history, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed three kicks, including a potential game-winner with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Colts kicker was certainly not alone, NFL kickers finished with more missed extra points than any week of the Super Bowl era.
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

Colts auditioning kickers with Blankenship hobbled

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday designated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for return from injured reserve and auditioned kickers in the aftermath of a brutal loss Monday night. Hilton was put on IR in early September after undergoing neck surgery and has yet to play this season. The Colts have a three-week window to activate Hilton to the 53-man roster.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Activate T.Y. Hilton Off Injured Reserve, Place K Rodrigo Blankenship On Injured Reserve, Elevate K Michael Badgley And Safety Jordan Lucas To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Injured Reserve list and elevated kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The team also placed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on the Injured Reserve list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
The Spun

There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy