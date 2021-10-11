Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship playing through hip injury

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury but will continue to play through it during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts haven’t ruled Blankenship out for the game or given him an injury designation at all because it appears he can still kick from a certain distance. This came into question when punter Rigoberto Sanchez came on for a long field-goal just before the first half ended.

Sanchez missed it but the Ravens jumped offsides, moving the Colts a little closer. Then Blankenship came on for a 37-yard attempt and hit it just before the half ended.

However, it seems this could be an issue to monitor as Blankenship missed the extra-point attempt following Michael Pittman Jr.’s touchdown on the first drive of the second half.