Rockets stats: Armoni Brooks stands out in exhibition loss at Toronto

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoKJC_0cOK9hso00
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

With 28 team turnovers as a clear leading storyline, the young Rockets were outplayed throughout the game in Monday’s 107-92 preseason loss (box score) at Toronto. Led by 17 points apiece from bruising forwards Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby, the Raptors improved to 2-2 in exhibition play with the victory. Houston fell to 1-2.

The Rockets, however, weren’t devoid of any bright spots in Toronto. In just 21 minutes off the bench, second-year sharpshooter Armoni Brooks made a clear case for more playing time by scoring a team-high 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting (50%) from 3-point range.

Eric Gordon (sore left ankle) and Danuel House Jr. (personal reasons) did not play. Beyond Brooks, other statistical standouts included:

  • Christian Wood (13 points, 50% FG, 7 rebounds, 26 minutes)
  • Jae’Sean Tate (10 points, 71.4% FG, 4 rebounds, 21 minutes)
  • Alperen Sengun (10 points, 50% FG, 5 rebounds, 18 minutes)
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (12 points, 27.3% FG, 4 assists, 27 minutes)

Houston’s starting backcourt of Porter and rookie Jalen Green struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 3-of-11 combined (27.3%). Green scored just 5 points, easily his lowest of three exhibition games.

See below for extended highlights from Monday, and stick with Rockets Wire for continued postgame coverage. Houston will conclude its four-game exhibition slate with Friday’s matchup at San Antonio.

