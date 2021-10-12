75 million dollar surgery center set for St. Tammany

Photo credit Getty

A new 75 million dollar surgical center has been approved for development in St. Tammany Parish. This comes after a vote by the St. Tammany Health System Board of Commissioners.

The facility will be constructed at 16300 Highway 1085 south of Covington.

Per nola.com, System President and CEO Joan Coffman said the development has long been in the plans for the growing network, but the pandemic highlighted the area’s additional need.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic changes how we deliver care, we are taking bold steps to develop environments that support our patients’ needs and deliver the world-class care they know and trust.”

The building will include 12 surgery suites along with a range of other services like pre and post-op care, beds, labs, and more.

The building will be adjacent to the Cordes Pavillion.

Preliminary work will begin this fall with construction expected to be finished by the summer of 2023.