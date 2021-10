The Los Angeles Dodgers led the National League with 830 runs during the regular season, but they were shut out by the San Francisco Giants in the opener of the 2021 NL Division Series and scored only twice over the first five innings of Game 2. They broke out of their funk, however, erupting for four runs in the sixth and rallying for three in the eighth en route to a 9-2 triumph that evened the series. The Dodgers look to gain control of the best-of-five 2021 MLB playoff series when they host the NL West-rival Giants in Game 3 on Monday. Los Angeles lost six of its 10 home games against San Francisco during the regular season, including three of the last four.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO