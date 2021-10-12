Universal Studios Will Permanently Close a Ride Early Next Year

What does it feel like to hover over 1,000 feet (300 meters) in the air? A new tourist attraction opening in New York this week tries to answer that question. "Air," an art installation by artist Kenzo Digital, opens Thursday inside the recently completed One Vanderbilt tower, now the Big Apple's fourth-highest tower. An elevator that is all glass, including the floor, takes thrill seekers up the side of the building in Midtown Manhattan to 1,200 feet in just 42 seconds. There, they step out onto three floors of glass and mirrors that offer spectacular views but also aim to distort one's sense of where they are, leaving them with a feeling they are floating.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO