CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Arrived in Philly During Nets Matchup

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdczk_0cOK98Gk00

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up to take on the Brooklyn Nets when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN sent out some new intel regarding the disgruntled superstar point guard, Ben Simmons.

Per Wojnarowski's report, the Sixers have consistently been in contact with Simmons' representation regarding a potential return to the team. Although Simmons requested a trade months ago and made it clear that he was finished with the 76ers, the three-time All-Star has yet to see his request for a trade come to life.

In an attempt to force the Sixers' hand to trade him, Simmons decided to skip out on training camp and the first few matchups of the preseason. That resulted in over $1 million in fines over the last couple of weeks.

With Simmons remaining on the Sixers' roster and getting fined each day he misses a team event, the young star has a tough decision to make. Although he didn't want to return to Philly, it seems Simmons might be back sooner than expected as the 25-year-old star reportedly returned to market on Monday night.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports Simmons arrived in Philadelphia on Monday night as the Sixers were in the third quarter of their third preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Per Wojnarowski, Simmons submitted a COVID-19 test as required by the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Does this mean Simmons will play for the Sixers again in 2021-2022? That remains unclear. While Doc Rivers and the 76ers have made it very clear they wanted Simmons back in the mix, the All-Star has shown constant resistance. However, he could change his mind soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers explains why he kicked Ben Simmons out of practice

Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Doc Rivers, and the reason the Philadelphia 76ers head coach made the decision is not a huge surprise. The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Simmons has been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Reports quickly emerged that the disciplinary action came after Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Rivers later told the media that he felt Simmons had become a distraction.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Espn#The Brooklyn Nets#The All Star#Sports Illustrated
Audacy

Ben Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey house for $5M

PHILADELPHIA — Not sure which is more ostentatious: the theatrics of the Ben Simmons drama in Philly, or the 25-year-old’s choice in home decor. As of Wednesday, the 76er’s Moorestown, New Jersey, home is listed on Zillow. The price: $5 million. The 10,477-square-foot mansion was built in 2019 and includes...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Ben Simmons' Return to Sixers

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Brooklyn Nets without a healthy point guard available. Last week, two-way guard Grant Riller tore his meniscus, which ended his preseason prematurely. Then, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, who have been battling it out for the starting spot, were both ruled out due to minor setbacks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Joel Embiid is fed up with Ben Simmons

In a recent press conference, Joel Embiid stated that getting rid of Jimmy Butler was a mistake and that the Sixers did it to make sure Ben Simmons had the ball in his hands. While saying it was a mistake to let Butler walk is stating the obvious, the second statement is even worse.
NBA
sircharlesincharge.com

NBA Rumors: Blazers declined Ben Simmons trade offer from Sixers

NBA Rumors: The Portland Trail Blazers declined a trade offer for Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For the better part of the offseason, I firmly believed that one of the most logical and best landing spots for Ben Simmons was the Portland Trail Blazers. This is a team that needed a roster shakeup and Simmons could get a fresh start by playing next to one of the best point guards in the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.
NBA
All 76ers

Allen Iverson Shows Support for Disgruntled Sixers Guard Ben Simmons

It's been a strange offseason for Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. As the 25-year-old guard entered the offseason after a disappointing showing in the second round of the playoffs, Simmons figured he wanted a fresh start somewhere else despite having several years left on his current contract. Simmons and...
NBA
inquirer.com

Ben Simmons pens farewell letter to the Sixers and Philly, just like Zach Ertz — but not really | Mike Sielski

After the Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last week, he bid farewell to Philadelphia, the Eagles, and fans of the team in a letter that The Inquirer published Tuesday. Since it’s a foregone conclusion that the Sixers’ Ben Simmons eventually will be heading elsewhere, too, we took the liberty of writing his farewell letter for him. You’re welcome, Ben.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Ranks as Top 10 PG Ahead of Lowry, Westbrook

When the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season ended, Doc Rivers seemed unsure of Ben Simmons' ability to play point guard on a championship-winning basketball team. From the moment he entered the NBA, Simmons' ability to play point guard in the NBA has always been questioned as many assumed he's a natural power forward.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
953
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy