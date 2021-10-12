CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Bisaccia expected to serve as Raiders interim HC

Ben Levine
 10 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Jon Gruden out in Las Vegas, the Raiders are turning to their special teams coach. Rich Bisaccia is expected to serve as the Raiders interim head coach, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter).

Following a college coaching career that spanned almost 20 years, Bisaccia joined the Buccaneers (alongside Gruden) as their special teams coordinator in 2002.He won a Super Bowl during his first season with the organization, and he later took on the role of assistant head coach in 2009 and 2010.

He spent a pair of seasons with the Chargers before a five-year stint as the Cowboys special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. Following Gruden’s hiring by the Raiders in 2018, Bisaccia joined in the same roles.

The 61-year-old doesn’t have any NFL head coaching experience, but he’ll have some experience assistant coaches that he can rely on. Adam Caplan points out on Twitter that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will be capable of running the offense moving forward. Offensive line coach Tom Cable can also provide some guidance, as he served as the Raiders head coach from 2008 to 2010.

Adam Schefter
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

