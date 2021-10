(The Center Square) – State Sen. Jacqueline Collins joined Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on Thursday to announce a new bill aimed at getting ghost guns from the streets. A ghost gun is a homemade firearm without a serial number, which makes it difficult to trace. People can buy kits to make such guns without a background check. Some include no metal parts, thus they don’t trigger metal detectors. They can be ordered online using no more than a shipping address and payment information. Some can even be made with 3-D printers.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO