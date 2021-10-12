CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants, Dodgers mum on their NLDS Game 4 starting pitchers

NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Separated in the interview room by 50 minutes, Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler showed the same commitment to secrecy. A few minutes after Roberts said the Dodgers' starter for Game 4 is TBA, Kapler said the same, although like Roberts, he did admit to having a preference. Roberts...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Will Smith
Person
Gabe Kapler
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nlds#Dodger Stadium#Nlds Game 4#Il
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy