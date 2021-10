Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Georgia: After Alabama’s last-second loss to Texas A&M, we have a new No. 1 in Georgia, which has been dominant this season with wins over then-ranked teams Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn (by a combined 68 points). The Bulldogs get another big matchup against Kentucky (No. 11 on my ballot) this week. The big question was where to put Alabama after its 41-38 defeat to Texas A&M, a two-loss team that might not even be ranked this week (I put the Aggies at No. 25). The Crimson Tide are No. 5 on my rankings, the first of the one-loss teams. Alabama has plenty of time to get back into the top four, which is required for College Football Playoff inclusion, and doesn’t face another ranked team for a month.

