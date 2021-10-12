Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured when the vehicle they were in hit two other cars Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at approximately 5:59 p.m. on West Broad Street near Viotis Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on U.S. 40 when it approached a 2013 Kia Rio, which was stopped in the left turn lane to turn onto Viotis Drive. A 2006 Ford E-250 van was traveling west in the left lane.

The sheriff’s office said the Santa Fe veered into the center turn lane and hit the Rio, and then hit the van before coming to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the Santa Fe were taken to local hospitals. Their identities are pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

