CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Franklin Township

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oktL1_0cOK6PlZ00

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured when the vehicle they were in hit two other cars Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at approximately 5:59 p.m. on West Broad Street near Viotis Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on U.S. 40 when it approached a 2013 Kia Rio, which was stopped in the left turn lane to turn onto Viotis Drive. A 2006 Ford E-250 van was traveling west in the left lane.

The sheriff’s office said the Santa Fe veered into the center turn lane and hit the Rio, and then hit the van before coming to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the Santa Fe were taken to local hospitals. Their identities are pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Driver ejected from car in Crawford County fatal crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on SR 100 north of Parcher Rd. First responders arrived on scene around 5:17 a.m. Thursday to find a 2007 Nissan overturned in a field. The driver had been ejected, according to authorities, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 71-year-old Crestline man is dead after a vehicle he was a passenger in was hit in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner Coronado, driven by Jeffrey Palm, 67, of Newark, was driving north on U.S. 23 in the left land […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near Brewery District sends woman to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after being shot while driving in the Brewery District early Thursday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:22 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of S. High Street and E. Whittier Street on the report of a shooting.  When officers arrived on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Traffic
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
Franklin County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Franklin County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after South Linden shooting; 170th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting victim has died following gunfire in the South Linden neighborhood. Police were called to the scene on the 1200 block of East 21st St. around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. Medics transported 19-year old Tanknai Houpe to a local hospital in critical condition; he later died from injuries to his back and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Township#Multi#Hyundai Santa Fe#Traffic Accident#Wcmh#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old charged with shooting 16-year-old in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged a teenager with shooting another teenager in late August.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:15 p.m., Aug. 25, officers were called to a gas station in the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of someone shot.   Dispatchers received additional calls stating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

8 facing charges of poaching, stealing 700lbs of deer meat

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says eight people are facing charges of poaching white-tailed deer and stealing hundreds of pounds of deer meat.   According to Yost, after a joint investigation with his office and the Ohio Department of Nature Resources, eight people were indicted by a Gallia County grand jury […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Magic mushrooms, LSD, guns seized from Reynoldsburg home during search warrant

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police seized several drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at a Reynoldsburg home.   According to a release from the Whitehall Division of Police, detectives executed a search warrant, September 14, at a home in the 2100 block of Baldwin Drive, Reynoldsburg, stemming from an investigation into […]
NBC4 Columbus

Supply chain issues delay renovation of east Columbus fire station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Station 23 serves the east Columbus community with EMS services and fire response, but now, things are changing. Construction equipment is everywhere at the fenced-off station house on East Livingston Avenue, leaving little room for firefighters, let alone their trucks, at the station. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman freed after 2003 conviction of shaking baby to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman serving time on charges of killing a 9-month-old girl in 2003 is being released from prison. A court order in Franklin County on Thursday vacated the conviction of Kim Hoover-Moore and ordered her immediate release. The prosecutor will not refile charges, according to court documents. The Franklin County Prosecuting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
791
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy