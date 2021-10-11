Athletes of the Week

Karen Jimenez, Maddie Sisley, Astoria

The seniors are two of Astoria soccer’s main scorers this season, and both found the back of the net in a 2-0 win Thursday over Seaside. Jimenez scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute, and four minutes later Sisley sprinted up the middle, through two defenders and scored the second goal.

Dylon Atwood, Hordie Bodden Bodden, Warrenton

Two reasons why the Warriors have the most balanced offense at the 3A level did most of their damage on the ground Friday night in a win at Corbett. Atwood and Bodden Bodden combined for 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 26 attempts, an average of 10.8 yards per carry.