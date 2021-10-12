CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shots fired

 10 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police are investigating a shots-fired call.

Champaign Police were called to North Market Street and East Marketview Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe people from two vehicles were firing at each other.

If you know anything, please call Champaign Police, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

