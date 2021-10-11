CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NBA guard Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — J.R. Smith couldn’t help but feel anxious. Sure, he had spent 16 years playing in the NBA, making millions and winning two world championships in packed arenas at the highest level of a global sport. But he had never been in the situation like he was Monday: lining up tee shots as a 36-year-old freshman walk-on playing his first college golf tournament for North Carolina A&T at Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney for N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T. The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former NBA star J.R. Smith to make North Carolina A&T golf debut

Two-time NBA champion and former professional basketball star guard J.R. Smith officially traded in his gym shorts for golf clubs this summer when he enrolled at North Carolina A&T to play as a walk-on for the school's golf program. Smith's collegiate golfing debut will come next week. According to a...
NBA
Sporting News

Is J.R. Smith good at golf? How ex-NBA star joined North Carolina A&T golf team as college walk-on

After going straight from high school to the NBA, two-time champion J.R. Smith is getting his college athlete experience at 35. But, he isn't playing basketball. Per NCAA rules, students cannot attend college for a sport they already played professionally. Since Smith played 16 seasons as a professional basketball player, he decided to follow another passion of his when enrolling at North Carolina A&T — golf.
NBA
greensboro.com

N.C. A&T freshman golfer — and NBA champ — J.R. Smith makes his debut at the Elon Invitational

J.R. Smith, a two-time NBA champion who is a freshman golfer at N.C. A&T, made his debut for the Aggies at the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Monday in Burlington. Smith, 36, who retired from the NBA is a freshman with the Aggies and going to college for the first time. Smith went straight from high school to the NBA in 2004 and played 16 seasons in the NBA winning two titles alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers and the Lakers.
ELON, NC
Sports Illustrated

J.R. Smith Made His College Golf Debut and it Was Pretty Fascinating

BURLINGTON, N.C. – When the most famous college golf freshman in the land stood on the tee early Monday morning, he had officially entered Bizarro World. There were no boos from 18,000 Celtics fans or screens to set for friend LeBron James. Instead, at quaint Alamance Country Club in central...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Who stung JR? Hornets nest puts sting in Smith's golf debut

J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score.The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. “To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) – other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’”The hornets just added to...
NBA
