Ex-NBA guard Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer

J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score.The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. “To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) – other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’”The hornets just added to...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO