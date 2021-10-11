CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Michael D. Forgey

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on October 11, 2021 by Murray Weaver Funeral Home. Michael D. Forgey, 62, of Young America went into God’s healing hands on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. Born July 22, 1959, to Dale and Mildred (Thieke) Forgey. He was a 1977 Lewis Cass High School graduate. He farmed in Cass, Carroll and Howard counties since graduating. Mike ran the former Young America Feed and Grain, from September 1991 until 1995, moving the feed bag business to his home just outside of town. On March 6, 1982, he married Katherine (Harter) Forgey.

