Michael D. Forgey

Mr. Michael Skinner, 82, of Meaford, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly from a recently diagnosed aggressive cancer on Sept. 22, 2021. Michael and his longtime partner, Robyn Hunter, lived in the Mt. Prospect neighborhood of Onancock for 15 years until their return to Canada in 1998. He was well known on the Eastern Shore for watercolors of boating and creek scenes, many sold in local galleries. When not on the Shore, he was sailing in the Bahamas where his art took on a vibrant island feel.

ONANCOCK, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO